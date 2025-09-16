6 Things to Know: Kirk shooting suspect, TikTok Deal, Calallen ISD Police Chief

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning folks, Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 News Sunrise, we’ve got a lot to cover on this Tuesday.

Kirk Case Charges

Formal charges expected today against the man accused of killing activist Charlie Kirk

DNA evidence at the scene matched the alleged shooter, according to the FBI

Authorities also questioning the suspect’s roommate and romantic partner

The Utah County Attorney is expected to file formal charges today against the man accused of shooting conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

This follows reports from FBI Director Kash Patel that DNA evidence collected from the crime scene matched the alleged shooter’s DNA.

Utah’s governor says authorities have also been questioning the suspect’s roommate and romantic partner.

Federal Reserve Miran

Stephen Miran confirmed to the Federal Reserve Board of Governors

Vote in the Senate passed narrowly, 48 to 47

Miran currently serves as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers

The Senate has voted to confirm Stephen Miran to be a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. Miran was officially confirmed last night by a vote of 48 to 47 on the Senate floor.

Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was the only Republican to vote against him, while no Democrats crossed the aisle.

Miran is currently serving as chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers and will now fill the remaining months of a former Federal Reserve governor who resigned last month.

TikTok Deal

U.S. and China reach framework agreement on TikTok’s future

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent says the deal protects U.S. security

Trump and China’s Xi Jinping to meet Friday to finalize terms

Trump administration officials say an agreement has been reached with China to keep TikTok operational in the United States. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said a framework deal is now in place, and President Trump will meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Friday to finalize it.

Bessent emphasized that the priority was ensuring the deal is fair to both sides while fully addressing U.S. national security concerns.

Wheelchair Restrictions

Southwest Airlines adopts new battery safety policy for mobility devices

Passengers must remove lithium batteries from wheelchairs starting Sept. 25

Batteries must be carried into the cabin, but won’t count against carry-on limits

Southwest Airlines is tightening rules for mobility devices that use lithium-powered batteries.

Beginning September 25, passengers will be required to remove the batteries from their wheelchairs due to fire hazards. Those batteries must be carried into the cabin, but the airline says they will not count against carry-on bag limits.

The policy also sets new restrictions on the size of lithium-powered batteries that can be transported on Southwest flights.

Calallen ISD Chief Resigns

Calallen ISD police chief John Garcia has resigned effective Sept. 8

He was sworn in as chief in December 2024

Sergeant Jay Clements now serving as interim police chief

The Calallen Independent School District is searching for a new chief of district police after John Garcia resigned earlier this month.

Garcia, who was sworn in back in December 2024, stepped down effective September 8, according to Superintendent Emily Lorenz.

No reason was provided for his resignation.

The district has appointed Sergeant Jay Clements to serve as interim police chief.

New Harte Library Hours

Janet F. Harte Public Library in Flour Bluff expanding weekly hours

New schedule increases operations from 28 to 40 hours per week

Library will also add curbside pickup Monday through Wednesday

The Janet F. Harte Public Library is expanding its hours after community input. The library, located on the Flour Bluff High School campus, previously had limited hours due to state rules restricting campus access.

Following a town hall with residents, the city and school district have agreed on a new schedule. The library will now expand from 28 to 40 hours per week and offer curbside pickup Monday through Wednesday.

