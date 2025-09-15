CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend!

6 Things to Know: Kirk Memorial, Extra Security, TikTok's future

Trump on TikTok ban

Trump administration in talks with China over TikTok’s future in the U.S.

Law requires parent company ByteDance to sell app to an American buyer

Deadline comes up Wednesday, but the president could extend it again

President Donald Trump says he’s in talks with China about the future of TikTok. The discussions come just days before a critical deadline that will determine whether the social media app remains available in the U.S. Congress passed a law last year requiring TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app to an American buyer or face a ban.

Although the law was supposed to take effect months ago, the president has repeatedly extended the deadline and allowed TikTok to continue operating.

He could extend it again when the deadline arrives on Wednesday, despite a bypartician law passed by congress, drawing criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

Kirk Memorial

Memorial for Charlie Kirk to be held Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

Turning Point USA, Kirk’s organization, is based in Phoenix

Kirk was shot and killed last week during an event at Utah Valley University

A memorial is now set to honor the life of conservative political activist Charlie Kirk. It will take place this Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The organization Kirk founded, Turning Point USA, is based in Phoenix. Kirk was shot and killed last Wednesday as he was holding an event at Utah Valley University. The suspected shooter is now in custody.

Extra Security

Trump administration requests additional funding for government security

Push follows Charlie Kirk’s assassination and growing threats to public officials

Lawmakers continue to negotiate a temporary funding plan to avoid shutdown

The Trump administration is asking Congress to approve over 50 million dollars in additional funding to bolster security measures for executive and judicial branches of the government.

The request comes after the assassination of Charlie Kirk and amid a surge in threats against public officials.

The proposed funding would include added security for Supreme Court justices and congressional lawmakers. In the coming week, lawmakers are also expected to continue negotiating a temporary plan to keep the government funded beyond September 30 and avoid a shutdown.

FAA Boeing

FAA proposes more than $3 million in fines against Boeing

Agency cites hundreds of quality system violations at 7-37 factory

Violations linked to last year’s door plug failure on an Alaska Airlines flight

The Federal Aviation Administration has proposed fining Boeing more than $3 million over widespread safety violations.

The agency says it identified hundreds of violations at Boeing’s 7-37 factory in Renton, Washington, as well as a subcontractor’s facility in Wichita, Kansas. The violations occurred between September 2023 and February 2024.

According to the FAA, last year’s door plug failure on an Alaska Airlines flight was linked to some of these violations.

Boeing now has 30 days to respond to the proposed fines.

Memphis National Guard

Trump administration plans to target Memphis as part of crime crackdown

National Guard troops will be sent, with military deployment possible if needed

Timeline for mobilization has not yet been announced

President Donald Trump has announced that his administration will target Memphis next as part of efforts to "crack down on crime in major U.S. cities."

He said he will send in the National Guard, and possibly the military if needed.

The president did not say when the troops will be mobilized.

Nueces Bay Boulevard

Water line replacement project at Nueces Bay Boulevard and West Broadway is complete

All traffic from Leopard to I-37 returns to normal starting today

West Broadway reopens with flaggers on-site through Wednesday

There’s good news for drivers in Corpus Christi. The water line replacements at Nueces Bay Boulevard and West Broadway are complete. Starting today, all traffic on Nueces Bay Boulevard from Leopard to I-37 will return to normal.

West Broadway will also be open to drivers, but flaggers will remain on-site through Wednesday to help guide vehicles safely through the area.

