6 Things to Know: Kingsville ISD job fair today, baby formula recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Wednesday! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and thanks for starting your morning with us. Today we're following the passing of a Corpus Christi surfing icon, a new leadership appointment in Corpus Christi ISD, mosquito spraying, a city budget meeting, and an important infant formula recall. Here are the six things you need to know before you go.

6 Things to Know July 8th

Corpus Christi Surfing Community Remembers Benjamin Liska

Longtime surfer and business owner Benjamin Liska died on July 1.

He founded Benjamin's Surf and Skate in 1976.

Corpus Christi City Council recently honored him for more than 40 years of service to the community.

Corpus Christi's surfing community is remembering one of its pioneers. Benjamin Liska, founder of Benjamin's Surf and Skate, passed away on July 1. The business began as a small surfboard shop on Port Avenue before growing into one of the Coastal Bend's best-known surf and skate retailers, eventually expanding to several locations, including its longtime store at Crossroads Shopping Village. Liska was recently recognized by Corpus Christi City Council for his decades of service and lasting impact on the local surfing community.

CCISD Names New Director of Student Health Services

Corpus Christi ISD has selected a new Director of Student Health Services.

The new director brings nearly three decades of nursing experience.

Students return to class on Aug. 11.

Corpus Christi ISD has named Watson as its new Director of Student Health Services ahead of the upcoming school year. District leaders say Watson has 15 years of experience as a registered nurse and 14 years specializing in pediatric nursing. Watson succeeds Veronica Sisk, who retired last month. CCISD students return to school on Aug. 11.

Kingsville ISD Hosting Job Fair Today

Kingsville ISD is hiring for positions across the district.

Assistant principal openings are among the available jobs.

The job fair runs from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If you're looking for a job in education, Kingsville ISD is hosting a districtwide job fair today. School officials are hiring for a variety of positions, including assistant principals at both the elementary and high school levels. The event will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the KISD Board Room. Applicants should bring a driver's license, résumé and Social Security card for on-site interviews and potential job offers.

Mosquito Spraying Continues Across Corpus Christi

Spraying continues today in several parts of Corpus Christi.

Crews will focus on the Southside, Crosstown area and Bay Area.

Residents are encouraged to eliminate standing water around their homes.

The City of Corpus Christi continues its mosquito control efforts today with spraying planned for portions of the Southside, Crosstown area and Bay Area, including neighborhoods near Airline Road and Ocean Drive. Officials also remind residents to help reduce mosquito breeding by emptying standing water from containers, birdbaths, gutters and old tires.

Residents Invited to Budget Development Meeting

Corpus Christi will hold its third budget development input session tonight.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m.

Residents can share feedback on the proposed Fiscal Year 2027 budget.

Corpus Christi residents are invited to provide input on the city's next budget during tonight's budget development session. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the Choke Canyon Conference Room at the Corpus Christi Water Building. City officials will discuss priorities for the Fiscal Year 2027 budget and hear feedback from the community.

FDA Warns Parents About Recalled Infant Formula

Parents are urged not to use NARA Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula.

A fourth infant illness has been linked to the recalled product.

All four babies recovered after hospitalization.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning parents to stop using all NARA Organics Whole Milk Organic Powdered Infant Formula after a fourth infant was diagnosed with botulism linked to the product. All four infants became sick between April and May and required hospitalization, though no deaths have been reported. The recalled formula was sold nationwide at Target stores and online.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We'll see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann