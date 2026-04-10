CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Key vote, political fight, and community events

1. Inner Harbor desalination vote happening today

Corpus Christi city leaders are meeting this morning to vote on the Inner Harbor desalination project. This comes after tensions last month, when Governor Greg Abbott threatened a state investigation into the city. Shortly after, Mayor Paulette Guajardo called for an emergency meeting. Today, council members will review where things stand with the project’s contract. The meeting kicks off at 9 a.m. at City Hall.

2. Mayor pushes back on removal effort

Mayor Paulette Guajardo is fighting back against efforts to remove her from office. Her attorney has sent a warning letter to city council members, telling them to stop the process or risk a lawsuit. The argument: the four council members who voted for removal can’t act as fair decision-makers in the case. City council is set to meet Tuesday to decide what happens next.

3. New investigative journalism partnership

KRIS 6 is teaming up with four other Texas newsrooms for a major investigative reporting project. The partnership, led by ProPublica and The Texas Tribune, will focus on state and federal efforts that could limit local control. The initiative runs for the next year, with stories shared free across Texas and beyond.

4. Community invited to honor a veteran

A special service will be held this morning for U.S. Army veteran Specialist Four William Adrian Shepherd. He is not expected to have any family present, so the community is invited to attend and pay their respects. The burial will take place at 11 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, with full military honors.

5. Free spring block party today

Ready to celebrate spring? H-E-B is hosting a free community block party this afternoon. Expect kids' activities, music, museum fun, giveaways, and more. It all happens from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Watergarden.

6. Scary Larry Pickles opens storefront

Good news for pickle fans! Scary Larry Pickles is opening its first brick-and-mortar location. You may have seen them at local events like ArtWalk or PickleFest. Now they’re setting up shop at 5220 Everhart Road. The grand opening is happening Saturday.