6 Things to Know: Justice Department rules out criminal case in Minneapolis ICE shooting

Today, we are following new developments in the Minneapolis ICE shooting investigation, additional immigration enforcement actions announced by President Donald Trump, changes affecting Somali nationals living in the U.S., a sharp drop in Affordable Care Act enrollment after rising premiums, a jump in U.S. carbon emissions, and a leadership change for Refugio Bobcats football.

Justice Department rules out criminal case in Minneapolis ICE shooting



DOJ claims evidence does not support criminal charges

Announcement follows resignations of federal prosecutors in protest

Focus of investigation became point of internal conflict

The Justice Department says it does not believe there is evidence to support a criminal investigation into the ICE officer who fatally shot Renee Good in Minneapolis. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche made the announcement Tuesday, after at least six federal prosecutors in Minnesota resigned in protest. Sources say the prosecutors were under pressure from the Trump administration and were directed to focus their investigation on the actions of Good, her widow, and others connected to ICE protests, rather than on the officer involved in the shooting.

Trump moves to cut funding to sanctuary cities



Federal payments to stop February 1

Applies to sanctuary cities and states

President says move is necessary for public safety

President Donald Trump says the federal government will stop making payments to sanctuary cities and to states that include those cities. The president announced the move Tuesday, saying the funding halt will begin February 1. Trump says the decision is necessary because he believes sanctuary cities protect criminals at the expense of American citizens. Some states have already announced they will challenge this decision in court.

Temporary protected status ending for Somali nationals



DHS ending humanitarian protections

TPS for Somalis dates back to 1991

Protections set to expire March 17

The Department of Homeland Security says it is ending Temporary Protected Status for Somali nationals living in the United States. TPS applies to people who would face extreme hardship if forced to return to countries devastated by war or natural disasters. Somali citizens were first granted TPS in 1991 due to continuing armed conflict and insecurity. The Trump administration says conditions in Somalia no longer justify the protections, which are set to expire March 17.

Affordable Care Act enrollment declines sharply



Nearly 800,000 fewer sign-ups so far

Drop follows expiration of enhanced subsidies

Open enrollment continues through Thursday

Close to 800,000 fewer people signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage through early January compared to the same period last year. The decline follows the expiration of enhanced premium subsidies in December, which were in place since 2021. On average, premiums have doubled since the subsidies ended. Open enrollment continues through Thursday, with final enrollment numbers expected later this year.

U.S. carbon emissions rise after years of decline



Emissions up 2.4 percent in 2025

Data centers and cold weather cited

Increase comes ahead of new pro-fossil fuel energy policies

After years of decline, U.S. carbon emissions rose by 2.4 percent in 2025, according to a report from the Rhodium Group. Analysts point to power-hungry data centers increasing electricity demand and colder weather that forced furnaces to run more frequently. The rise comes before the Trump administration’s pro-fossil fuel policies are set to take effect.

Refugio Bobcats announce coaching change



Drew Cox retires after 19 years on staff

Led team to playoffs the past two seasons

Defensive coordinator Eli Boxell promoted

Refugio football coach Drew Cox is retiring after 19 years on the Bobcats coaching staff. Cox led the team to playoff appearances in each of the past two seasons and retires after a 42-year career in education and coaching. Defensive coordinator Eli Boxell has been promoted to head coach. Boxell brings 21 years of coaching experience, including 16 years with Refugio.

