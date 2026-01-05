CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and welcome back to KRIS 6 News Sunrise. It is Monday, January 5, 2026, and Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are waking up with you as we begin a new week here in the Coastal Bend.

This morning, we are following the start of jury selection in a high-profile trial happening in Nueces County, details on services for a fallen Kingsville firefighter and veteran, major international developments involving Venezuela and President Trump, local reaction right here in Corpus Christi, and a big playoff push for one Texas NFL team.

6 Things to Know: Jury selection begins in trial of former Uvalde CISD officer, President Trump returns

Jury selection begins in trial of former Uvalde CISD officer



Trial will take place at the Nueces County Courthouse

450 potential jurors have been subpoenaed

Road closures and added security preparations underway

Jury selection begins today in the trial of former Uvalde CISD police officer Adrian Gonzales, which will be held at the Nueces County Courthouse. Officials are preparing for a large presence of protesters and media, which they say could create challenges around the courthouse. Road closures, designated media parking, and additional security measures are already in place. Jury selection is expected to begin later today, and we will continue providing updates on air and online as the trial moves forward.

Visitation and funeral announced for Kingsville firefighter Moises Castillo



Castillo died in a crash last week in Kingsville

He was set to be sworn in as a Kingsville police officer

Services will be held Thursday and Friday

Details have been released for visitation and funeral services for Moises Castillo, a former Kingsville Fire Department member and U.S. military veteran. Castillo died in a crash Tuesday in Kingsville. The 35-year-old was preparing to be sworn in as a Kingsville police officer later this month. He is survived by his wife and son. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 8, from 3 to 9 p.m. at St. Gertrude Catholic Church at 1120 South 8th Street in Kingsville. Funeral services will be held at the same location Friday, January 9, beginning at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery.

President Trump returns to Washington after order involving Venezuela



President spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One

Venezuela described as a key focus of discussions

Senator Lindsey Graham joined the president during the trip

President Trump returned to Washington today after issuing an order to capture Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The president briefly spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One, calling Venezuela a major topic of discussion. He said the United States will govern the country until what he described as a proper transition takes place, despite Venezuela's vice president being sworn in and demanding Maduro’s return. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham was with the president and praised the operation, calling the military action an amazing achievement.

Global reaction follows Trump’s move against Maduro



Celebrations reported in Puerto Rico

Protests held in Spain over U.S. involvement

Concerns raised about national sovereignty

President Trump’s actions involving Venezuela sparked reactions around the world over the weekend. In Puerto Rico, Venezuelans gathered in San Juan to celebrate Maduro being taken. In Spain, hundreds protested in Madrid, criticizing U.S. involvement and warning it could set a dangerous precedent for countries and their sovereignty.

Venezuelan community in Corpus Christi celebrates



Demonstration held at Brewster Street on the Southside

Dozens attended with flags, music, and dancing

Community members expressed optimism for the future

Here in Corpus Christi, some members of the Venezuelan community held a demonstration Saturday at Brewster Street on the Southside. Dozens were seen waving Venezuelan flags, singing, and dancing. One local resident said the group is hopeful the American public will help Venezuelans achieve the freedom they are seeking.

Houston Texans head to the NFL playoffs



Texans end season with win over the Colts

Team riding a nine-game winning streak

Playoff game set for next Monday on ESPN

The NFL regular season is officially over, and one Texas team is headed to the playoffs. The Houston Texans closed out the season with a 38 to 30 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Houston enters the postseason on a nine-game winning streak and will travel to Pittsburgh next Monday to face the Steelers. That game airs January 12 at 7:15 p.m. on ESPN.

