6 Things to Know: Israel- Iran ceasefire latest, A.B.C. naming rights, SH 35 repaving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, we’re glad you’re starting your day with us. This Tuesday brings serious developments both internationally and here at home — from a temporary ceasefire between Iran and Israel, to a classified briefing on Capitol Hill, and economic updates from the head of the Federal Reserve. We’re also keeping you informed on local projects and services like sandbag distribution and repaving in Rockport.

6 Things to Know: June 24, 2025

U.S.-brokered ceasefire reached between Israel and Iran may have already been broken by both sides



President Trump announced a 12-hour ceasefire agreement on Truth Social

The announcement comes after Iran’s missile retaliation at a U.S. base in Qatar

Trump says the war will be considered “ended” if no further attacks occur after the ceasefire

Both sides now blame each other for violating agreement

President Donald Trump says both Israel and Iran have agreed to a total ceasefire, a development that comes after a weekend of intense military strikes and retaliatory action.

The ceasefire announcement was made on Trump’s Truth Social platform, where he declared that hostilities would halt for 12 hours and that "the war will be considered ended" if the truce holds.

This comes just hours after Iran launched missiles at a major U.S. base in Qatar, all of which were successfully intercepted.

President Trump, in a comment made to reporters before he departed for a NATO summit in Hague Tuesday morning, says both Israel and Iran violated ceasefire terms with attacks following an early Tuesday deadline to cease hostilities.

“They violated it but Israel violated it too,” Trump said. He added, ”I’m not happy with Israel.”

Congress to receive classified Iran briefing today



Both the House and Senate will be briefed on U.S. actions and Iran’s response

Tensions have escalated since American bombings of three Iranian nuclear sites

Two lawmakers have introduced a resolution to prevent further U.S. involvement

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill are set to receive a classified briefing this afternoon regarding the latest in the Iran conflict.

The meeting follows U.S. airstrikes over the weekend on Iranian nuclear sites and Iran’s failed missile retaliation.

While Republicans have largely supported the administration’s actions, Democratic lawmakers are pushing back, with some introducing legislation to block further U.S. military involvement.

Jerome Powell to testify before Congress on inflation and rate cuts



The Fed Chair delivers his semi-annual testimony on monetary policy

Powell expected to defend decision to hold interest rates steady

Trump administration has pushed for a rate cut amid economic uncertainty

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will appear before Congress today for his semi-annual testimony on the economy and monetary policy.

He’s expected to discuss the Fed’s strategy on inflation and explain the decision to keep interest rates steady despite pressure from the Trump administration for a rate cut.

Powell has said the Fed expects to lower rates twice later this year, but only when conditions allow.

Hilliard Law selected as top contender for American Bank Center naming rights



Oak View Group announces Hilliard Law as finalist

Contract negotiations now underway

More updates expected at today’s City Council meeting

Hilliard Law has been named the finalist for naming rights to the American Bank Center, according to Oak View Group, the firm overseeing venue operations.

City officials say this comes after a comprehensive search process, and both parties will now move into formal negotiations.

More details are expected at today’s Corpus Christi City Council meeting.

You can see our extensive previous reporting on this story here.

Sandbag distribution this Saturday at Cabaniss Athletic Complex



Free event Saturday from 1 PM to 4 PM

Limit 8 sandbags per vehicle

Part of city’s ongoing storm prep efforts

The Corpus Christi Public Works Department will host another sandbag distribution this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It’ll be held at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex, and each vehicle can receive up to eight free sandbags to help prepare for potential weather events.

TxDOT repaving project underway in Rockport



Crews working daily from 7 AM to 8 PM through Saturday

Project spans Broadway Street to Copano Bay Bridge on State Highway 35

Two-week timeline with traffic alerts in place

A pavement improvement project is now underway on State Highway 35 in Rockport, stretching from Broadway Street to the Copano Bay Bridge.

Work is scheduled to continue daily from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. through Saturday, and is expected to wrap up in about two weeks.

TxDOT message boards are in place to keep residents and drivers informed.

Thanks for starting your morning with us here at KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Michelle and I will be with you throughout the show with continued updates, live reports, and what you need to know to stay safe and informed, both here in the Coastal Bend and beyond.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind. We'll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann