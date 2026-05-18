CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning Coastal Bend friends, and welcome back to another week! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here with you to help you get your day started.We are following several important stories this morning, including a federal court hearing involving Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo, temporary lane closures on the Harbor Bridge, new developments in the Trump Administration's military actions against ISIS and Iran, a series of shootings in Austin, and the final week of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

6 Things to Know: Isis leader killed, Hearing on mayor's removal, Harbor Bridge closure

Here is what we are covering on KRIS 6 News Sunrise for Monday, May 18.

Federal hearing set in Mayor Guajardo removal case



Mayor Paulette Guajardo is seeking to stop removal proceedings initiated by a citizen petition.

She argues the process violates her constitutional rights.

The hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday in Corpus Christi.

A court hearing involving the potential removal of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo will take place Tuesday in Nueces County.

The hearing was originally scheduled to be held in Houston, but it has been moved to Corpus Christi.

Mayor Guajardo is asking a federal judge to block removal proceedings started through a citizen petition. She says the process violates her rights and has denied any wrongdoing.

The hearing is set for 3 p.m.

Temporary Harbor Bridge lane closures planned today



Southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

The closure runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Traffic control devices will be in place to guide drivers.

Drivers crossing the Harbor Bridge should expect delays today.

The southbound side of the bridge will be reduced to one lane from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. as crews complete work in the area.

Traffic control devices will be in place throughout the closure.

Trump Administration announces ISIS commander killed



President Donald Trump says U.S. and Nigerian forces killed Abu-Bilal al-Minuki.

Trump described him as ISIS's second-in-command globally.

The strike reportedly occurred Friday in Nigeria.

President Donald Trump says U.S. and Nigerian forces have killed a senior ISIS commander in Nigeria.

In a social media post, the president said the target was Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, whom he described as the second-in-command of ISIS worldwide.

President Trump said the commander was responsible for persecuting Christians in Nigeria and called him "the most active terrorist in the world."

This is the latest in a series of military actions ordered by the Trump Administration against alleged Islamic State militants in the region.

White House weighs next steps in Iran conflict



President Trump says Iran must act quickly or face further consequences.

A national security meeting is expected this week.

Officials are weighing whether to continue military strikes or preserve the current ceasefire.

The White House is continuing to evaluate whether to resume bombing Iran or maintain a fragile ceasefire.

On Sunday, President Trump posted on social media that "the clock is ticking" for Iran and warned that the country needs to move quickly.

According to reports, the president is expected to meet with his top national security advisers this week to discuss possible military action and the future of the ceasefire.

Multiple shootings in Austin leave four injured



At least 10 shootings were reported between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Four people were injured, including one critically.

Three suspects are now in custody.

Police in Austin are investigating a series of apparently random shootings that left four people injured over the weekend.

Authorities say at least 10 shootings occurred between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

One person remains in critical condition, while three others suffered minor injuries.

Police say the suspects appeared to be stealing vehicles as they moved through the city. A shelter-in-place order was later lifted after all three suspects were taken into custody.

Stephen Colbert prepares for final week of The Late Show



Jon Stewart and Steven Spielberg will appear Tuesday.

Bruce Springsteen will perform Wednesday.

CBS has not yet announced the guests for Thursday's finale.

Stephen Colbert is preparing to sign off from The Late Show with Stephen Colbert this week.

Monday's episode is titled "The Worst of The Late Show," though CBS says it will not be a traditional clip show.

Tuesday's guests include Jon Stewart and Steven Spielberg, along with a performance by David Byrne and Colbert.

On Wednesday, Colbert will take his own "Colbert Questionert," followed by a performance from Bruce Springsteen.

The guests for Thursday night's series finale have not yet been announced.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann