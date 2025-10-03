CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us.

6 Things to Know: IRS-ICE lawsuit, Oregon National Guard battle, Cartel conflict and more

Federal Appeals Court to Hear Case on IRS Sharing Tax Data With ICE

A federal appeals court is set to hear arguments today in a lawsuit challenging the Department of Homeland Security and Immigration and Customs Enforcement over the sharing of taxpayer information. The lawsuit seeks to block the Internal Revenue Service from providing taxpayer data to DHS and ICE, arguing the information is being used to target undocumented immigrants for deportation, rather than for criminal prosecutions. Undocumented workers are still legally required to pay federal income taxes. A U.S. district judge ruled in May that the data-sharing practice was lawful. The plaintiffs appealed the decision, and the case now moves to a higher court for review.

Judge to Hear Oregon’s Challenge to National Guard Deployment

A federal judge in Oregon is expected to hear oral arguments today on the state’s motion to block the federal deployment of the National Guard to Portland. President Donald Trump announced the deployment over the weekend in a post on Truth Social. About 200 members of the Oregon National Guard are being placed under federal control for 60 days to protect immigration enforcement officers and government buildings. The move is opposed by state leaders, and the Oregon Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit seeking a temporary restraining order to stop the deployment.

Trump Administration Declares ‘Armed Conflict’ With Drug Cartels

The Trump administration has formally notified Congress that the United States is engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels. President Trump declared the cartels to be “non-state armed groups” and designated them as terrorist organizations. He also classified cartel smugglers as “unlawful combatants,” a status that removes their traditional due process rights under U.S. law. The designation allows U.S. forces to target and kill cartel members without criminal prosecution. According to the administration, at least three U.S. military strikes in the past month have killed 17 individuals identified as cartel members.

Immigration Judge Refuses to Reopen Abrego Garcia’s Asylum Case

An immigration judge has declined to reopen the asylum case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a 30-year-old Salvadoran man who was wrongfully deported by the Trump administration in March. According to the Department of Homeland Security, the judge’s decision means Garcia’s original removal order remains in effect. Garcia had previously been denied asylum in 2019, but a judge had halted his deportation due to credible threats from a gang in El Salvador. Garcia has lived in the United States since his teenage years. His wife and children are U.S. citizens. He has 30 days from Wednesday to appeal the decision.

Man Admits to Fatal Shooting on Navajo Street

Corpus Christi police say a man arrested Wednesday admitted to firing the shot that killed another man during a confrontation on the city's west side. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to a residence in the 3900 block of Navajo Street, where they found a man with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He later died at a nearby hospital. The suspect, identified as 44-year-old Jeffrey Berger, was detained at the scene. Police say he told officers he had a revolver and claimed the victim had previously stolen from him. Berger allegedly said that’s why he “did what he did.” He is charged with murder.

Aaron Drive Construction Continues

Motorists are reminded that construction on Aaron Drive is ongoing today. The section between Saratoga Boulevard and Summer Wind Drive is currently limited to one-way southbound traffic. Driveways remain accessible, but drivers are asked to follow posted detour signs for their safety and the safety of construction workers.