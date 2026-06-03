CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Wednesday!

Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your KRIS 6 Sunrise update. Water remains the biggest story across South Texas as Corpus Christi leaders continue debating major projects and conservation measures amid the ongoing drought. This morning, we are following more delays surrounding the Inner Harbor desalination project, new water emergency policies approved by city leaders, the latest developments in the effort to remove Mayor Paulette Guajardo from office, and a hiring opportunity for those looking to join Corpus Christi ISD. We also have updates on proposed changes to college athletics and a new executive order focused on artificial intelligence.

6 Things to Know: Inner Harbor desalination vote delayed, Mayor Guajardo removal effort moves toward trial

Inner Harbor desalination vote delayed

• City Council did not vote on the proposed $78.6 million design contract

• Environmental concerns were raised during lengthy discussions

• The issue is expected to return to Council in September

After nearly 15 hours of discussion, Corpus Christi City Council still has not made a decision on the future of the Inner Harbor desalination project. Council members were expected to vote on a $78.6 million contract covering approximately 60% of the plant's design work. Instead, the item was tabled for future consideration. The project also faced criticism from scientists and environmental advocates who argued the environmental review did not adequately examine potential impacts on marine life within the Inner Harbor. City leaders are expected to revisit the project when it returns to Council in September.

Council approves Level 1 water emergency policies

• Residential customers would be limited to 6,000 gallons per month before surcharges take effect

• City manager receives authority to implement surcharges

• Apartment allocation concerns were discussed during deliberations

Corpus Christi City Council has approved new policies tied to a potential Level 1 Water Emergency. The plan establishes a monthly water-use target of 6,000 gallons for customers and authorizes City Manager Peter Zanoni to impose water surcharges if emergency conditions are declared. The discussion included concerns from apartment owners and property managers regarding how water allocations would be handled for multi-family properties. City leaders say the measures are designed to encourage conservation while protecting the community's remaining water supply.

Mayor Guajardo removal effort moves toward trial

• Trial is scheduled for July 22 and 23

• Additional pretrial hearings are planned next week

• Both supporters and opponents spoke during public comment

The effort to remove Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo from office is moving forward. During Tuesday's hearing, public comments reflected a divided community, with some residents supporting the process and others criticizing it as a political distraction. The mayor's attorney argued the proceedings violate Texas law, while attorneys representing the petitioners maintained the city is acting within the authority granted by its charter. The trial is scheduled for July 22 and 23. Additional pretrial hearings are set for June 8 and June 9, both beginning at 9 a.m.

CCISD hosts hiring event today

• Positions include teachers, nurses, bus drivers and custodians

• Event takes place at Mary Carroll High School Arena

• Applicants should complete an online application beforehand

Corpus Christi ISD is looking to fill a variety of positions across the district. The district will host a hiring event this morning at the Mary Carroll High School Arena. Open positions include teachers, nurses, bus drivers and custodians. Applicants are encouraged to complete an application through the district's website before attending. The hiring event begins at 9 a.m.

Congress considers federal NIL standards for college sports

• Proposed legislation would establish national NIL guidelines

• The bill includes transfer and agent regulations

• Lawmakers say student-athletes need stronger protections

College sports leaders are watching a bipartisan proposal in Congress that would create federal standards for Name, Image and Likeness, or NIL, agreements. The legislation, sponsored by Senators Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell, would establish minimum contract requirements for NIL deals and create new protections for student-athletes. The proposal would also place limits on athlete transfers, prohibit certain midseason coaching changes, and establish rules governing sports agents. Supporters say the bill would help prevent athletes from being exploited while preserving the role of college athletes as students first. The legislation also addresses medical coverage, media rights and protections for women's and Olympic sports.

Trump signs artificial intelligence oversight order

• Technology companies would voluntarily share new AI models with the government

• Reviews would last up to 30 days before public release

• Administration cites cybersecurity and infrastructure concerns

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order aimed at increasing federal oversight of emerging artificial intelligence systems. The order asks technology companies to voluntarily provide the government access to new AI models for review before they are released publicly. The review period would last up to 30 days. An earlier proposal that called for a 90-day review period was ultimately abandoned. The administration says the goal is to evaluate cybersecurity risks and identify potential threats to critical infrastructure before advanced AI systems become widely available. Officials describe the move as a significant step in the administration's broader effort to regulate artificial intelligence development.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.