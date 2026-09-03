6 Things to Know: Ingleside still under water boil notice, Abbott to Beeville

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning, Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday! Neighborhood News Reporter Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Ingleside boil water notice remains in effect after water main break on Avenue G

The city of Ingleside remains under a boil water notice following a water main break on Avenue G Wednesday. City crews say an 8-foot section of pipe split, dropping water pressure below the minimum level required by state regulators. That triggered the boil water notice under Texas Commission on Environmental Quality rules. Public works crews have since replaced the damaged pipe and flushed the lines. City officials collected 10 water samples for bacteria testing, with results expected within 24 hours. The notice will stay in effect until all samples come back clear — a process the city says could take a few days.

Gov. Abbott to keynote Bee County Republican Roundup

Gov. Greg Abbott will deliver the keynote address Thursday at the Bee County 17th Annual Republican Roundup. Abbott will be joined by Sen. Adam Hinojosa, Rep. J.M. Lozano, and GOP Agriculture Commissioner nominee Nate Sheets. The event starts at 6 p.m. at the Bee County Exposition Center in Beeville.

TxDOT impaired driving exhibit coming to TAMUCC Thursday

The Texas Department of Transportation is bringing its "Drive Sober, No Regrets" campaign to Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Thursday. The interactive exhibit, housed in a repurposed beverage delivery truck, lets visitors experience the dangers of impaired driving hands-on. It runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Center for Sciences Courtyard on Ocean Drive. TxDOT says the push comes after a spike in drug- and alcohol-related crash deaths last Labor Day weekend, when 26 people died in less than four days.

Judge rules Google doesn't have to break up its ad business

A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Google does not have to break up its advertising business, despite a previous antitrust ruling against the company. The decision came in a brief court posting, which says the full ruling is sealed pending redactions. The judge is letting Google resolve its antitrust issues with modifications. The Justice Department argues a better solution is for the tech giant to divest part of its ad business.

Crystal Temptations chocolatey eyeball candy recalled over milk allergen

Some chocolate candy has been recalled ahead of the Halloween season over an undisclosed allergen. Crystal Temptations brand chocolatey eyeballs, sold in various-sized packages, were found to contain milk that was not labeled on the package. That could pose a serious health risk to people with milk allergies. The chocolatey eyeballs were sold at Marshalls, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods and Sierra Trading Post stores in 13 states. No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled product. Customers who purchased the candy can get a refund with proof of purchase by contacting Crystal Temptations at 201-246-7990.

Ticketmaster app update adds watchlist, personalized features

Ticketmaster is rolling out new personalization features with its latest app update. The Wednesday update unveiled a refreshed home screen with categories including "For You," "Trending" and "Last Minute." The update also adds a watchlist for tracking upcoming events, an upgraded favorites tool to follow preferred artists or teams, and location switching to see events in a specific area while traveling. The features are designed to make users aware of live events they are interested in. Ticketmaster says many fans do not attend events because they don't know they are happening until it's too late.

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