CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx

Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, bringing you the latest headlines this Thursday morning.

We're tracking political drama in Texas and Illinois, new U.S. visa bans targeting foreign officials, and a presidential move to boost the nation's medicine supply. Closer to home, we have updates on the Beauvais Drive shooting case, details on how you can share your voice in the city's budget process, and a look at the final Bay Jammin event of the summer.

6 Things to Know: Illinois judge denies warrants, Visa bans, Beauvais Drive update

Judge Denies Warrants

Illinois judge blocks Texas from enforcing civil arrest warrants for House Democrats.

Some Democrats left Texas and went to Chicago to stop early redrawing of congressional districts.

Governor Abbott plans to call another special session Friday.

A judge in Illinois has denied Texas's plan to enforce civil arrest warrants for absent Texas House Democrats. Some of the Democrats flew to Chicago in an effort to stop a plan to redraw congressional districts. The judge said his court did not have the jurisdiction to do what Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sought. It's unclear how long state House Democrats will stay away from Texas. They appear to have stopped the new maps from passing in a 30-day special session. Governor Greg Abbott said he intends to call a new special session on Friday.

Visa Bans

U.S. announces visa restrictions for officials from African nations, Cuba, and Grenada.

Linked to Cuba’s alleged forced-labor medical mission program.

Restrictions also apply to family members of targeted officials.

The U.S. State Department has announced visa restrictions for unnamed African, Cuban, and Grenadian government officials. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the visa restrictions are for those involved with Cuba's medical mission program.

The alleged labor scheme sent thousands of doctors to dozens of countries as forced labor. The visa ban will also apply to family members of government officials.

Medicine Executive Order

President Trump signs order to replenish pharmaceutical ingredient reserve.

Calls for list of 26 essential drugs and six-month supply of components.

Preference for domestic manufacturing.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to replenish the pharmaceutical ingredient reserve.

The order directs the Department of Health and Human Services to create a list of 26 essential drugs.

HHS then has to obtain a six-month supply of its components, preferably from a domestic manufacturer. Back in 2020, Trump created the "Strategic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Reserve" to help shore up the nation's drug supply chain amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Beauvais Drive Update

Southside couple charged after party for underage minors led to two teens being shot.

Robert and Misty Perez accused of furnishing alcohol to a minor.

Charges carry possible $4,000 fine and up to one year in jail.

The Southside couple accused of hosting a party for underage minors is facing criminal charges.

Robert and Misty Perez are charged with purchasing and furnishing alcohol to a minor. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by a fine up to $4,000, up to one year in jail, or both.

According to witnesses, on August 2nd, Robert and Misty Perez threw a house party at the home they are renting on Beauvais Drive. The party was for the Veterans Memorial High School cheerleading squad and the squad's close friends. That party ended with two teenagers being shot.

Community Input Session

City hosts budget input meeting tonight for District 5 residents.

Event runs 6–7 p.m. at the CCPD Training Academy.

City manager and council member to attend.

The City will be hosting a community input session today for the 2026 budget. It will be tonight from 6 to 7 at the CCPD Training Academy. This is for District 5. During these sessions, the city manager and district council member will be there to answer any questions you may have.

Bay Jammin Series

Final Bay Jammin Concert and Cinema of summer tonight at Cole Park Amphitheater.

Live music from 7:30–10:30 p.m., followed by “Wicked” on Friday night.

Free, family-friendly event.

The Bay Jammin Concert and Cinema Series will have its final concert for the 2025 summer tonight at Cole Park Amphitheater. Live music starts at 7:30 and runs until 10:30. On Friday, be sure to stop by and check out “Wicked.” Movie starts after sunset. Be sure to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the movie. The event is free and open to the public.







