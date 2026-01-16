6 Things to Know: ICE restriction bill introduced, President Trump unveils health care plan

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and welcome to KRIS 6 News Sunrise on Friday, January 16. Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are with you this morning as we follow a Scripps News exclusive involving new legislation aimed at limiting ICE’s use of force, a congressional field hearing in Minnesota, and a court hearing tied to the deadly shooting of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. We are also breaking down President Trump’s newly unveiled health care plan, an urgent mini fridge recall, and a new TSA policy that will impact travelers flying out of Corpus Christi.

In a Scripps News exclusive, we have learned that Senator and former Naval Officer Mark Kelly has introduced new legislation aimed at limiting Immigration and Customs Enforcement's use of force. The proposed Stop Excessive Force in Immigration Act would restrict the use of face masks by ICE agents and require cities to be notified ahead of immigration operations as well as and limiting shooting at a moving vehicle where other reasonable options exist.. The bill was introduced following another ICE-involved shooting in Minneapolis earlier this week.

At least two dozen members of Congress are heading to Minnesota today to hold a field hearing on ICE’s presence in the state. The hearing comes in the wake of the deadly ICE-involved shooting of Renee Good. Organizers say people will be invited to testify about personal trauma and what they describe as constitutional violations. As protests continue, President Donald Trump has threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act to bring the demonstrations to an end.

A court hearing is scheduled for today for the man accused of killing conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. Tyler Robinson is charged with seven felony counts, including aggravated murder, in the September shooting at a college event. Prosecutors have indicated they plan to seek the death penalty. Robinson has not yet entered a plea, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin May 18.

President Trump has unveiled a new multi-pronged health care proposal aimed at lowering prescription drug prices and reducing health insurance premiums. The plan includes sending money directly to consumers rather than insurers and increasing price transparency across the system. The announcement comes after Affordable Care Act subsidies expired at the end of 2025.

More than 300,000 mini refrigerators are being recalled due to a potential fire risk. The recall affects a six-can mini fridge sold by Curtis International under the Frigidaire brand name. The internal electrical components can short-circuit and cause a fire hazard. The refrigerators were sold exclusively at Target. The model number is EFMIS121. Consumers are urged to stop using the product immediately and register for a refund through Curtis International. There have already been six reported fires causing property damage.

A new TSA policy goes into effect next month at Corpus Christi International Airport. Starting February 1, travelers without a Real ID will be required to pay a 45 dollar fee. The fee allows passengers to use TSA’s manual identification verification system, though travelers should expect longer wait times. The fee also covers a 10-day period to establish identity for travel without a Real ID.

