6 Things to Know: ICE Lawsuit, Epstein Files, Trump Verdict, and Big City Decisions

Bryan Hofmann is out, still recovering from a surgery. We appreciate all the thoughts and support many have expressed during this time. Meanwhile, we have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

ICE Operations Lawsuit

Religious groups that sued the Trump administration over immigration raids are heading to court today.

The lawsuits, filed by several faith-based organizations, challenge a Trump administration policy that gave ICE agents broader authority to detain migrants at houses of worship. The groups argue the policy violates their religious freedom by creating fear within their congregations and discouraging attendance.

E. Jean Carroll Case

President Donald Trump lost his appeal in the defamation case brought by writer E. Jean Carroll.

A federal appeals court upheld the $83.3 million verdict against Trump, calling the amount reasonable based on the evidence presented at trial. Carroll sued Trump for defamation after he denied her accusation of sexual assault. Trump has claimed Carroll fabricated the story to boost book sales.

Jeffrey Epstein Investigation Update

The House Oversight Committee has received its first batch of documents from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, the late convicted sex offender.

According to a lawyer for the estate, the handover includes Epstein’s so-called “birthday book," a collection of letters given to him for his 50th birthday. The documents were subpoenaed earlier this year as part of the committee’s ongoing investigation. Estate attorneys say additional materials will be turned over on a rolling basis.

Property Tax Rate Vote

City Council is expected to vote today on finalizing the city’s property tax rate.

Last week, council approved the first reading to keep the rate at about 59 cents per $100 of property value. While the rate itself isn’t going up, it’s a 0.23% increase over last year’s “no-new-revenue” rate, meaning the city will collect more in taxes due to rising property values. City Manager Peter Zanoni says even without a rate hike, homeowners could see higher bills.

TIRZ 7 Vote

Council members are also expected to vote on whether to create Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Seven, or TIRZ 7, on the city’s Southside in the London area.

Two developments are already proposed. One would include 1,100 homes on 300 acres, along with parks, a resort-style pool, a community center, and recreation fields. The other is a 441-acre mixed-use and residential project. If approved, the city would move forward with agreements from Nueces County and Del Mar College. Funds generated by TIRZ 7 would help pay for the developments.

U.S. 77 Closure

Both northbound and southbound lanes of U.S. 77 are closed through Wednesday for bridge work at Escondido Creek.

Southbound traffic is being diverted to FM 1717 and the frontage road, while northbound drivers are detoured to County Road 2120 and the frontage road.