CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning, Coastal Bend friends! Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we’re glad you’re starting your day with us!

As we kick off a new week, we’re following several major national headlines, from long airport security lines and new support from ICE agents, to rising tensions with Iran and a key vote on Homeland Security leadership. We also have an update on airline cuts, a Supreme Court case on mail-in voting, and an important product recall you’ll want to know about.

6 Things to Know: ICE agents deployed to airports amid long lines, Senate nears vote on DHS secretary nominee

ICE agents deployed to airports amid long lines



ICE officers to assist with security operations at major airports

Move aims to ease TSA staffing shortages during DHS shutdown

ICE agents will begin working at airports across the country today, stepping in to help manage overwhelming security lines tied to the ongoing Department of Homeland Security shutdown. Officers will be assigned to guard exit lanes and check IDs, allowing TSA agents to focus on screening passengers.

Travelers at major hubs like Atlanta and New York’s JFK have been facing wait times of more than three hours. Federal officials are still determining which airports will receive additional support first.

Senate nears vote on DHS secretary nominee



Senator Markwayne Mullin could be confirmed as early as today

Would replace former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem

The Senate could vote as soon as today on President Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security. Lawmakers advanced Oklahoma Senator and former MMA fighter Markwayne Mullin’s nomination over the weekend, with support from both parties.

If confirmed, Mullin would take over as the Trump Administration’s second DHS secretary, replacing Kristi Noem. Mullin says he plans to bring stability to the agency during a critical time.

Trump issues ultimatum to Iran over Strait of Hormuz



President gives Iran 48 hours to reopen key oil shipping route

Iran threatens retaliation if U.S. takes military action

Tensions with Iran continue to escalate, as President Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz nears its deadline. The president has warned that the U.S. could target Iranian power plants if access is not restored. Iranian state media says the country will not back down and is threatening retaliation, including closing the strait entirely and targeting energy infrastructure across the region.

United Airlines cuts flights as fuel prices surge



Airline reducing less popular routes due to rising jet fuel costs

Executives warn of billions in added expenses this year

United Airlines is scaling back some of its flights as jet fuel prices continue to climb amid the conflict in Iran. The airline says midweek and overnight routes will be the first affected. The company’s CEO says fuel costs have more than doubled since late February, potentially adding up to $11 billion in expenses this year.

Supreme Court to hear mail-in voting case



Justices reviewing rules on ballots arriving after Election Day

Decision expected before summer

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments today in a major case involving mail-in voting. At issue is whether states can count ballots that arrive after Election Day. President Trump is pushing for stricter limits, while voting rights groups argue that states should maintain control over their own election procedures. A decision is expected before the start of summer.

Alcohol prep pads recalled over contamination risk



Cardinal Health recalling Webcol alcohol prep pads

Contamination could pose risk to vulnerable individuals

A nationwide recall has been issued for certain alcohol prep pads due to possible microbial contamination. Cardinal Health says its Webcol large alcohol prep pads may pose a risk, especially to people with weakened immune systems or those undergoing chemotherapy.

The products were distributed across the U.S., Puerto Rico and Japan between September and February. Anyone experiencing issues after using the pads is advised to contact their doctor.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind. We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann