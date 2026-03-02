6 Things to Know: IAEA calls emergency meeting on Iran, Deadly shooting in Austin under investigation

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Monday, Coastal Bend friends! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are back with you after a busy weekend of news, and as you can imagine, we have a lot to get you updated on. We are following escalating tensions involving Iran, stricter security at NASCC, a deadly shooting in Austin under federal investigation, a memorial for Reverend Jesse Jackson, the latest in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, and an expanded pet food recall that could affect cat owners across the country.

IAEA Calls Emergency Meeting On Iran



The United Nations nuclear watchdog is convening a special meeting in Vienna.

Russia requested the meeting following strikes that reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader.

The agency’s director says Iran still retains most of its nuclear materials.

The International Atomic Energy Agency is holding a special session today at its headquarters in Vienna. Russia, a key ally of Iran, requested the meeting after weekend strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader. The emergency talks come amid conflicting claims about the state of Iran’s nuclear program.

Last week, the agency’s director general said Iran still possesses most of its nuclear materials, despite previous claims from President Donald Trump that a strike last June had eliminated them. The developments are likely to intensify already rising geopolitical tensions.

Congress To Receive Briefing On Iran Strikes while NASCC tightens security



Congressional leaders are expecting a briefing from the Trump administration.

Lawmakers in both chambers are demanding a vote to limit presidential war powers.

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi is tightening security locally in response to heightened tensions.

On Capitol Hill, congressional leaders could hear from the Trump administration as soon as today regarding the strikes on Iran. Efforts to organize the briefings began Saturday, as lawmakers from both the House and Senate pressed for a vote to limit the president’s war powers. The resolutions aimed at restricting those authorities were introduced before this weekend’s attacks, but the renewed conflict is adding urgency to the debate.

Here in the Coastal Bend, there is already a visible local impact. Naval Air Station Corpus Christi has announced a change in its force protection condition, tightening security at its gates and suspending its Trusted Traveler Program until further notice. Naval security forces will now check the identification of every adult in a vehicle entering the installation. At least one person in each vehicle must have a current Department of Defense ID with escort privileges.

All other adults must carry an accepted form of identification, including a Real ID-compliant driver’s license, passport, or Veterans Health Identification Card. Base officials are warning drivers to plan ahead and expect traffic delays as these enhanced security measures remain in place.

Deadly Shooting In Austin Under Investigation



Two people were killed and 14 others injured in Austin’s entertainment district.

Police shot and killed the gunman at the scene.

The FBI is investigating whether the attack was an act of terrorism.

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Austin early Sunday morning. Police say a gunman opened fire in the city’s entertainment district, killing two people and injuring 14 others. Officers shot and killed the suspect at the scene.

Law enforcement officials say the gunman was wearing clothing with religious and Iranian imagery. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is now investigating whether the shooting constitutes an act of terrorism. The investigation remains ongoing.

Public Memorial For Reverend Jesse Jackson



A public memorial service is being held today in South Carolina.

Visitors can pay respects at the State House following a procession.

Additional observances are planned.

A public memorial service is being held today in South Carolina for Jesse Jackson. Jackson passed away on February 17th. Ceremonies begin with a procession from the funeral home to the State House, where members of the public can pay their respects. A memorial service is scheduled for this afternoon.

Jackson was a longtime civil rights leader and national political figure, and tributes continue to pour in from across the country.

One Month Since Nancy Guthrie’s Disappearance



Sunday marked one month since Nancy Guthrie vanished.

The case remains an active investigation.

The family is offering a $1,000,00 reward.

It has now been one month since Nancy Guthrie disappeared. Guthrie, the 84 year old mother of Today show co anchor Savannah Guthrie, was reported missing 30 days ago. The Pima County Sheriff's Department confirms the case remains active. Authorities have not identified a suspect. The Guthrie family is offering a $1,000,000 reward for information leading to Nancy’s whereabouts. She remains missing.

Expanded Cat Food Recall



Go Raw is expanding its recall of Quest frozen chicken recipe cat food.

Two lots in two-pound bags are affected.

The issue involves low levels of thiamine, essential for cats.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says Go Raw is expanding its recall of Quest cat food chicken recipe frozen products. The recall involves two lots sold in two-pound bags with best-by dates of May 17th, 2027, and June 16th, 2027. The products were sold in 20 states. Officials say the food may contain low levels of thiamine, a nutrient essential for cats. The company has pulled all Quest products from store shelves until the issue is resolved. If you have any of the affected products, stop feeding them to your cat and return them to the store for a full refund.

