6 Things to Know: Hurricane season, mosquito spraying, & chocolate recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

1. Hurricane season officially begins

The Atlantic hurricane season starts today and runs through Nov. 30. Forecasters are already keeping an eye on two potential tropical systems. Despite the early activity, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting a below-normal season, with eight to 14 named storms expected. Of those, three to six could strengthen into hurricanes, while one to three may reach major hurricane status.

2. Mosquito spraying starts in Corpus Christi

Residents may notice fewer mosquitoes in the coming days as spraying efforts begin today across Corpus Christi. The Nueces County Public Health District is launching mosquito control operations, starting with Route 24 in the Southside area. Officials recommend staying indoors when possible during spraying, bringing pets inside and washing any homegrown fruits and vegetables before eating them. Mosquito control efforts are expected to continue throughout the week.

3. GPISD summer meals program gets underway

Gregory-Portland ISD is kicking off its free summer meals program today to help ensure children have access to breakfast and lunch while school is out. Meals will be served Monday through Friday at T.M. Clark Elementary through July 24. Breakfast will be available from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m., while lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Dine-in service only will be offered at that location. On Wednesdays, meal pickup will also be available at Stephen F. Austin Elementary from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

4. Bay Jammin concert and movie series returns this week

A popular summer tradition is making its return to the waterfront. The Bay Jammin Concert and Cinema Series begins this week at Cole Park Amphitheater. The concert series kicks off Thursday at 7:30 p.m. with Cruise Control Band and will continue with live performances through Aug. 13.

The cinema portion begins Friday with a free screening of "Snow White" at sunset. Family-friendly movies will continue through Aug. 20.

5. Community water information session set for Wednesday

Corpus Christi residents will have another opportunity this week to learn more about the city's water supply efforts. The next Community Water Information Session is scheduled for Wednesday at 6 p.m. in District 5 at the CCPD Police Training Academy on Yorktown Boulevard. City Manager Peter Zanoni and Corpus Christi Water staff will be on hand to provide updates and answer questions from residents.

6. Chocolate almond bites recalled nationwide

A popular snack product is being voluntarily recalled because it may contain an undeclared peanut allergen.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the recall of SkinnyDipped Dark Chocolate Coconut Almond Bites after co-manufacturer Bazzini identified a potential labeling issue. The recall affects multiple package sizes, including 50-count bags, with best-by dates ranging from Dec. 20 through Dec. 29, 2025.

The products were distributed nationwide. No illnesses have been reported, but consumers with peanut allergies are urged not to eat the affected products.