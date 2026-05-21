6 Things to Know: Hurricane outlook, Corpus Christi Mayor in Austin & new city leader in Portland

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

1. Guajardo heads to Washington amid water concerns

Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is in Washington, D.C., this morning as the city continues working through its ongoing water crisis. Guajardo is expected to request federal funding for desalination plants in the Coastal Bend, projects city leaders believe could help secure a more reliable water supply for the future.

2. Portland appoints new city council member

The City of Portland has selected Peter Curran to fill a vacant seat on the City Council. The position opened after former council member John Green was elected mayor. Curran brings more than 30 years of experience in healthcare and pharmaceuticals and is scheduled to be sworn in Tuesday, June 2, at Portland City Hall.

3. Holiday travel could mean higher gas prices

If you’re hitting the road for Memorial Day weekend, expect to pay more at the pump. According to AAA, the national average for gas is $4.56 a gallon. Across Texas, drivers are seeing an average of $4.09, while gas prices in Corpus Christi are sitting around $4.17 per gallon.

4. TSA prepares for millions of travelers

Airports are expected to be packed as millions of travelers head out for the Memorial Day holiday. The TSA says it is fully staffed and preparing for more than 18 million passengers over the next week. Officials say travelers could see shorter wait times despite the holiday rush.

5. Stephen Colbert’s final show airs Thursday

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” is set to air its final episode Thursday night. CBS announced plans to cancel the show last summer, citing financial reasons. Still, Colbert and critics of the decision have questioned whether repeated criticism from former President Donald Trump may have played a role. Guests for the final episode have not yet been announced.

6. NOAA set to release hurricane forecast

NOAA is expected to release its 2026 hurricane season forecast Thursday. Experts will discuss anticipated storm activity, conditions that could impact hurricane development and how people can prepare ahead of the season. Hurricane season officially begins June 1. Last year saw 13 named storms, including five hurricanes.