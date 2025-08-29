CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend. Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with KRIS 6 News Sunrise. Today marks a somber anniversary as we reflect on the devastation left behind by Hurricane Katrina 20 years ago. We’re also following major national stories, important changes to trade rules, and updates closer to home, including a lifesaving upgrade at the Texas State Aquarium.

6 things to know: Hurricane Katrina anniversary, Federal Reserve Governor suing President Trump

Here are today’s top stories.

Hurricane Katrina Anniversary

Today marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast.

More than 1,800 lives were lost and damage topped $100 billion.

FEMA workers are raising concerns about the agency’s readiness this hurricane season.

Today marks 20 years since Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, the costliest natural disaster in U.S. history. More than 1,800 people were killed in the storm, and damage exceeded $100 billion.

Even two decades later, several communities, including St. Bernard Parish in Louisiana, are still working to recover.

Earlier this week, dozens of FEMA employees signed a public letter to Congress raising concerns about the agency’s ability to respond this hurricane season amid funding cuts.

End of Package Tax Exemption on Purchases Under $800

The U.S. has ended its "de minimis" tariff exemption on low-value imports.

Purchases under $800 will now be subject to tariffs based on their country of origin.

Postal services in over a dozen countries have paused shipments to the U.S. for now.

Today marks the end of the "de minimis" exemption on low-value goods coming into the United States. Previously, packages worth less than $800 could enter the country duty-free. Now, purchases will be subject to their origin country’s tariff rate.

In response, postal services from more than a dozen nations, including Japan, France, Germany, the U.K., and Italy, say they are pausing shipments to the U.S. until they can get clarity on the new rules.

Federal Reserve Governor Suing President Trump

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook is suing President Donald Trump.

She calls his effort to remove her from the central bank “unprecedented and illegal.”

Cook says the allegations against her are not grounds for removal.

Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook has filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump. She argues his effort to remove her from the central bank is “unprecedented and illegal.”

Trump has sought her removal over allegations of mortgage fraud. Cook is asking the court to declare her firing “unlawful and void” and says the allegations are not grounds for removal. She has not been charged with any crime.

Texas State Aquarium Generator Upgrade

The Texas State Aquarium has received a new generator from Holt Cat.

It will power the surgical suite, marine mammal rehab pool, and turtle hospital.

The upgrade will help keep rescue operations running during hurricanes and severe weather.

The Texas State Aquarium is getting a major upgrade to better protect wildlife during disasters. Thanks to a donation from Holt Cat, the aquarium has received a gas-powered generator. It will supply power to the surgical suite, marine mammal rehabilitation pool, and turtle hospital during hurricanes or severe storms. As the largest coastal wildlife rescue facility in Texas, the aquarium will now be able to continue life-saving work for displaced and injured animals when they need help most.

Nueces County Mobile Clinic

The mobile clinic is in Robstown today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Free health screenings, immunizations, and flu shots will be available.

Services are open to qualifying adults and children with no appointment necessary.

The Nueces County Mobile Clinic will be making a stop in Robstown today (Friday). It will be at the Robstown Transfer Station from 1 to 4 p.m. The clinic offers free health screenings, childhood immunizations, and flu shots for both adults and children who qualify. No appointments are necessary.

Operation CARE Reminder

DPS’s Operation CARE is underway through Labor Day.

Troopers are watching for speeders and suspected drunk drivers.

Drivers must also comply with the "Move Over, Slow Down" law.

Just a reminder that the Department of Public Safety’s “Operation CARE” is in full effect this holiday weekend. Now through Monday, DPS troopers will be out on the roads watching for speeders, impaired drivers, and those not following the “Move Over, Slow Down” law. Operation CARE stands for Crash Awareness Reduction Effort.

Thank you for joining us on this Friday, August 29. As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann