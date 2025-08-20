CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here.

On today’s edition of 6 Things To Know, we’re tracking everything from Hurricane Erin’s impact on the East Coast to the return of a major bridge here at home, plus one lucky ticket could make you a multimillionaire but if you do, don't forget about your favorite anchor couple!

6 things to know: Hurricane Erin, Aluminum Tariff, Powerball

Let’s get into your top stories:

Hurricane Erin

Storm staying offshore of Virginia and North Carolina

Strong winds and dangerous surf conditions expected

Flooding and evacuations possible

Hurricane Erin is churning up the Atlantic today and bringing strong winds, large waves, and life-threatening rip currents to coastal areas of Virginia and North Carolina.

While the storm is not forecast to make landfall, forecasters warn it could still cause flooding. Storm surge and tropical storm watches are currently in effect, and some areas are under mandatory evacuation orders as Erin tracks northward along the Eastern Seaboard.

Aluminum Tariff

50% import tariff on steel and aluminum now in effect

Hundreds of commonly imported items impacted

U.S. importers face higher costs or shipment losses

President Donald Trump’s 50 percent tariff on imported steel and aluminum officially went into effect overnight.

More than 400 product categories containing steel or aluminum are now more expensive to ship into the United States. Importers are scrambling to decide if they’ll accept pending shipments and absorb the cost spikes, or reject deliveries already in transit and risk major financial losses.

Powerball

Jackpot surpasses $643 million for tonight’s drawing

Largest Powerball prize since April

Odds of winning are 1 in 292.2 million

Feeling lucky? The Powerball jackpot has climbed to more than $643 million; that's the highest it has been since last spring. Players who match all six numbers tonight can choose a full annuity payout or a lump-sum cash prize of approximately $290.6 million.

The odds remain steep, but lottery officials say ticket sales are surging as dream-chasers hope to strike it rich.

Fake Labubu Warning

Knockoff plush toys labeled “Lafufus” in circulation

Pose choking hazard to children

No authentic POP MART sticker or QR code

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is warning collectors to watch out for counterfeit Labubu toys being sold online and in pop-up shops. The fake plush figures and keychains, called “Lafufus,” are small and could fit entirely in a child’s mouth, creating a choking hazard.

Officials say buyers should look for authentic POP MART stickers or QR codes to ensure the item is genuine.

Community Input Session

Tonight at Northwest Senior Center

For District 1 Calallen residents

Discussion on proposed 2026 city budget

The City of Corpus Christi will hold another community input session on the proposed 2026 budget this evening from 6–7 p.m. at the Northwest Senior Center (9725 Up River Road). Residents in District 1 (Calallen) are encouraged to attend, meet with the city manager and council member, and ask questions about next year’s budget priorities.

Mud Bridge Reopens

Yorktown Road bridge in Flour Bluff now open

Closed Tuesday due to downed utility pole

AEP completed repairs without injuries reported

There’s good news for Flour Bluff drivers: the Mud Bridge along Yorktown Road has officially reopened.

The bridge was shut down Tuesday when high winds brought down a nearby utility pole. AEP crews spent the afternoon making repairs, and police have confirmed the bridge is once again safe for travel. Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Thank you for spending part of your morning with us. Stick with KRIS 6 News throughout the day on-air and online for all your local updates.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We'll see you tomorrow.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann