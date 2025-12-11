6 Things to Know: House passes National Defense Authorization Act, Shipping deadlines for Christmas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, it is Thursday, December 11. Sunrise Anchors Bryan & Michelle Hofmann here, and we are glad you are starting your day with us. We have a full slate of headlines for you this morning, including a Senate push to block lawmaker pay during shutdowns, a major step forward on the National Defense Authorization Act, new findings on the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse, the latest from a high-profile courtroom in Manhattan, holiday shipping deadlines you need to know, and another climb for the Powerball jackpot.

A Senate committee is set to meet today to discuss a democrat led bill that would block senators from receiving pay during a government shutdown. Supporters say the resolution is intended to ensure lawmakers experience the same financial disruption as federal workers, thousands of whom went without pay for more than a month during the most recent lapse in funding. The discussion is expected to include whether similar requirements should apply to the House.

House lawmakers approved the National Defense Authorization Act in a bipartisan vote of 312 to 112. The legislation authorizes $901 billion dollars in military spending, including an increase in troop pay and continued military support for Ukraine. The Senate is expected to pass the bill next week. President Trump has said he will sign it once it reaches his desk.

New findings from the National Transportation Safety Board detail what led to the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge last year. Investigators say a mislabeled wire on the cargo ship Dali caused a power failure that left the vessel without steering. The crew was unable to restore propulsion in time and communication breakdowns prevented workers from evacuating the bridge. The final report closes a major chapter in the investigation into one of the deadliest infrastructure failures in recent memory.

Luigi Mangione is back in a Manhattan courtroom today for a seventh day of testimony. He is accused of killing United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. The court continues to examine whether Mangione’s arrest was lawful. Evidence presented this week includes police body camera footage of officers confronting him at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania and a handwritten to-do list that reportedly included notes such as “FBI slower overnight.”

If you still need to mail Christmas gifts, the clock is ticking. The Postal Service says next Wednesday is the recommended deadline for packages to arrive before the holiday. Priority Mail buys you one extra day through Thursday, and Priority Mail Express provides a window through Saturday. Postal officials note that all of these timelines are estimates and recommend sending early to avoid delays.

There is still time to become a billionaire before Christmas. Powerball reports no winner for Wednesday night’s nine hundred thirty million dollar jackpot. The prize is now projected to surpass one billion dollars ahead of Saturday’s drawing. The lump sum payout could climb past half a billion dollars.

