CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday, Coastal Bend Friends, it's December 12th. Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, welcoming you to KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

It is a crisp and festive start across the Coastal Bend, and we have a full lineup of stories to get you ready for the day. We are looking at continued debate in Washington over affordable health care, major developments in Congress surrounding a new impeachment resolution, a final decision on Texas congressional maps, and the launch of a national impaired driving crackdown. We will also cover the latest holiday shipping deadlines as Christmas draws closer. Plus, tonight is a very special night for us because Michelle and I will be hosting the twenty-seventh annual La Posada Lighted Boat Parade live at seven, and we are excited to bring all that Christmas magic to you.

Here are your six things to know before you go.

6 Things to Know: House blocks impeachment resolution, La Posada Lighted Boat Parade tonight

Affordable health care fight continues

• Senate rejects a Republican backed health care bill

• The bill would have expanded health savings accounts

• Millions may see premium increases starting January first

The debate over affordable health care intensified again as Democrats and Republicans continue to clash. A Republican backed bill was rejected by the Senate yesterday in a vote of fifty-one to forty-eight, with Republican Senator Rand Paul voting alongside Democrats. The proposal would have slightly expanded health savings accounts to help people pay for a portion of Affordable Care Act plans, but did not extend the enhanced subsidies Democrats want to preserve. Without congressional action, millions of Americans will see their health care premiums increase beginning January first.

House blocks impeachment resolution

• House votes to block consideration of a Democratic impeachment effort

• More than a dozen Democrats join Republicans

• Resolution targeted President Trump’s recent comments

In Washington, the House voted to block from consideration a Democratic-led resolution to impeach President Donald Trump. More than a dozen Democrats joined their Republican colleagues to halt the effort introduced by Texas Democrat Al Green. The resolution stemmed from recent comments by the president suggesting six Democratic lawmakers be put to death for reminding military members they have a responsibility to disobey illegal orders per the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Top Democratic leaders had previously stated they would vote "present."

Texas map fight ends, other states continue theirs

• Texas congressional map dispute appears settled

• Indiana’s state Senate rejects a proposed redrawn map

• Proposed changes would have shifted Democratic districts

The long-running fight over Texas congressional maps looks to be over, but the same cannot be said for other states. Indiana had the option to redraw its maps yesterday, but the state Senate voted the measure down in a tally of thirty-one to nineteen. The proposal would have redrawn two traditionally Democratic districts to make them more Republican leaning. Republicans already control the other seven districts across the state.

Holiday drunk driving campaign launches

• National Highway Traffic Safety Administration begins annual holiday campaign

• Extra law enforcement will be on the roads

• Initiative urges planning for sober transportation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is launching its annual holiday drunk driving enforcement campaign today. The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over initiative emphasizes increased law enforcement presence on the roads throughout the season. Officials urge travelers to plan ahead by arranging a sober ride, whether through a designated driver, ride share service or taxi.

Holiday shipping deadline approaching

• Packages should be sent by next Wednesday for delivery before Christmas

• Priority services extend deadlines by one or two days

• Extra time needed for items going outside the continental United States

If you still need to ship Christmas gifts, time is running out. The Postal Service says packages should be sent by next Wednesday to arrive before the holiday. Priority Mail extends the deadline to next Thursday, and Priority Mail Express extends it to next Saturday. These remain estimates and sending early is always best, especially for deliveries outside the continental United States.

La Posada Lighted Boat Parade tonight

• The twenty-seventh annual La Posada Lighted Boat Parade takes place tonight

• Broadcast begins live at seven on KRIS 6 News

• Event will be hosted by Bryan and Michelle Hofmann

We are counting down the hours until the twenty-seventh annual La Posada Lighted Boat Parade. It all begins tonight at 7 p.m., live right here on KRIS 6 News. Dozens of brilliantly decorated boats will bring the Christmas spirit to the bayfront. Michelle and I are honored to host the broadcast this year, and we hope you will join us for one of the Coastal Bend’s most cherished holiday traditions.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

If we don't see you out there at the parade, we will see you bright and early Monday morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann