CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Your favorite married dynamic duo is back on the anchor desk—Michelle and Bryan Hofmann here with you!

We’re so happy to have Bryan back and feeling better. A huge thank you to everyone who reached out with love and support—it truly meant the world to us.

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Horse-Carriage Hit-and-Run, KISD Superintendent, Remembering Ben Mustafa

Now that we're reunited, let’s jump into your 6 Things to Know:

Hit-and-Run Involving Horse-Drawn Carriage

The crash happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night

Luckily, the carriage driver and the horse were not seriously injured

Call Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS if you have any info

Corpus Christi police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run accident with a horse-drawn carriage. It happened just before 11 p.m. Saturday night in front of One Shoreline Plaza. Police say the driver of a car rear-ended the carriage, then hit another car in a center lane before speeding off.

A 24-year-old woman was thrown from the carriage and taken to the hospital. Thankfully, her injuries aren’t life-threatening. According to the carriage company, the horse and driver weren’t hurt. If you know anything that could help investigators, call the Corpus Christi Police Traffic Division at 361-886-2596 or Crime Stoppers at 361-888-TIPS.

Full story here: Downtown hit-and-run between a car and a horse-drawn carriage

KISD Superintendent to Retire

Cecilia Reynolds has submitted her intent to retire from the district

The school board is expected to discuss her possible retirement

Reynolds became superintendent at KISD in October of 2020



Kingsville Independent School District (KISD) will soon be searching for a new leader. Superintendent Cecillia Reynolds has announced her intent to retire. The school board is expected to discuss her possible retirement at Wednesday’s meeting. Reynolds has served as superintendent since October 2020.

Full story here: Kingsville superintendent submits letter to retire

Drought Stability Program Still Accepting Applications

The City of Corpus Christi is still accepting applications

There’s still close to $1.5 million available

To qualify, businesses must be located within city limits

The City of Corpus Christi is still accepting applications for its Drought Resilience Workforce Stability Program. So far, nearly a dozen businesses have received funding, and there’s still close to $1.5 million available. To qualify, businesses must be located within city limits, have been operating for at least a year, and be directly impacted by current drought restrictions.

To see if your business is eligible, visit our website at KRISTV.com.

Remembering Ben Mustafa

The annual walk of remembrance will start at 6 p.m. at Ben’s Community Market

Neighbors are invited to stop by and share memories

Ben Mustafa was shot and killed during a robbery

Family and friends will gather today to honor the memory of Ben Mustafa, a beloved neighbor and community member who was killed 11 years ago. The annual walk of remembrance will start at 6 p.m. at Ben’s Community Market, on the corner of Ayers and Brownlee. Neighbors are invited to stop by, share memories of Ben, and remember others lost to violent crime. Ben Mustafa was shot and killed during a robbery at his convenience store on April 14, 2014.

Cole Park Pier Plaza Update

Pier Plaza will be closed starting April 15

City officials say the new shade will make the plaza much more comfortable for gatherings and park visits

The rest of the park—including the pier, playground, skate park, walking trail, and amphitheater—will remain open

Heads up if you're heading to Cole Park—starting tomorrow, the Pier Plaza will be closed while new shade structures are installed.

Good news: the rest of the park—including the pier, playground, skate park, walking trail, and amphitheater—will remain open.

Just be cautious near the construction zone.

City officials say the new shade will make the plaza much more comfortable for gatherings and park visits.

Watergarden Fountain Repairs Underway

The Watergarden Fountain is temporarily closed

Crews are working on repairs

The fountain should be back up and running by Saturday

The Watergarden Fountain is temporarily closed—but not because of drought. Crews are working on repairs, replacing several failed parts. If all goes well, the fountain should be back up and running by Saturday, weather permitting.

