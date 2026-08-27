6 Things to Know: Homewood Suites lawsuit settled, and Refugio city council

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday! Neighborhood News Reporter Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

Refugio City Council meets tonight over arrests of city officials

The Refugio City Council will hold a special meeting tonight to discuss the recent arrests of 5 current and former city officials.

The meeting was called by the mayor and is scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall, located at 613 Commerce Street in Refugio.

Council members are expected to consult with the city attorney in executive session about the matter.

Corpus Christi settles hotel developer lawsuit for $450,000

The city of Corpus Christi has settled a lawsuit filed by a hotel developer. According to City Manager Peter Zanoni, the city will pay $450,000 to Ajit David. David sued the city in 2024, challenging a $2 million economic development agreement for the construction of the Homewood Suites in downtown Corpus Christi.

Witness to deadly Houston ICE shooting freed after a month in custody

A second witness to a deadly shooting by a federal immigration agent in Houston is free after more than a month in custody.

Daniel Tirado Pantoja was a passenger in a van when the driver, Lorenzo Salgado Araujo, was shot and killed by the agent on July 7.

The Department of Homeland Security says the agent fired in self-defense, claiming Araujo weaponized his vehicle. But Pantoja and another passenger say the van was parked when the shooting happened. A U.S. district judge ordered Pantoja's release, citing no criminal record and no danger to the community.

NFL ends Pro Bowl Games but will still honor 88 players in LA

The NFL is ending the Pro Bowl Games. The league announced Wednesday it is ending the annual games, which began in 1951. The NFL says it will still name 88 Pro Bowlers, who will be honored in person in Los Angeles in February. The celebration will take place the same weekend the Pro Bowl Games would have been played. The selection process for Pro Bowlers will remain the same.

Trump pauses tariffs on ground beef imports for 90 days

President Trump signed a proclamation Wednesday that will temporarily pause tariffs on certain ground beef products.

The move allows 300,000 metric tons of ground beef to be imported with lower tariffs for the next 90 days.

Neither Trump nor Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins have said which countries the beef will be imported from.

Trump says he would consider ending the pause on tariffs if the move does not result in lower prices of imported beef for consumers. Ranchers, Republican lawmakers, and some cattle associations have all come out against the pause.

Meta agrees to $18 billion settlement over youth mental health lawsuit

Meta has agreed to pay roughly $18 billion to settle a lawsuit brought by 29 states alleging the company designed its platforms to be addictive and harmful to young people's mental health. "This is the era of holding Big Tech accountable," New Jersey Attorney General Jennifer Davenport said. Meta did not admit wrongdoing, saying: "Ensuring teens have a safe and productive experience on our platforms is an absolute imperative for Meta." The settlement requires new safety measures for users under 18, including a 2-hour daily time limit, overnight and school-hours restrictions, and strengthened parental controls, pending judicial approval. Meta will pay 70% of the settlement to states over the next decade, with the remaining 30% contingent on YouTube and TikTok agreeing to similar payments and app changes.

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