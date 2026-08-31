6 Things to Know: Harbor bridge project continues, new use for Mounjaro

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Monday! Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go:

Harbor Bridge Project road closures

Drivers using the Harbor Bridge should expect temporary lane and shoulder closures overnight through Thursday, Sept. 3. Southbound US 181 will have an inside lane and shoulder closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. through Tuesday. Beginning Tuesday night through Thursday, the northbound inside lane and shoulder will close during those same hours. Two mainlanes will remain open in both directions, but drivers should expect possible slowdowns and use caution in the work zone.

More Harbor Bridge Project road closures

The Harbor Bridge project will close the connector ramp from southbound IH-37 to southbound SH-286 on Tuesday night from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Drivers will need to take the Port Avenue exit, turn right on Port, then left on Comanche Street to access the Culberson Street frontage road and the southbound SH-286 entrance ramp. For more information on these closures, visit harborbridgeproject.com.

Riviera ISD warns fans: Watch for rattlesnakes at the stadium

Riviera Independent School District is warning parents and students to watch out for rattlesnakes at the high school football stadium. The district posted a warning on social media ahead of last Thursday's game, urging spectators to use extra caution while attending. The post warned parents not to allow children to play in the long jump area or underneath the stadium seating.

Kleberg County commissioners hold special session this afternoon

Kleberg County commissioners are holding a special session this afternoon with several major items on the agenda. Commissioners are set to award a proposal for projects funded by tax notes. They will also consider taking on the city's interests, leases, and financial obligations tied to LE Ramey Golf Course, as well as taking over part of Dick Kleberg Park. Other items on the agenda include authorizing automated license plate reading cameras in TxDOT rights of way and approving an oil, gas, and mineral lease with Warren Exploration. The meeting is set for 1:30 p.m. at the Courthouse Annex on East King Street in Kingsville.

FDA expands Mounjaro approval for heart attack, stroke prevention

The Food and Drug Administration is expanding the approved use of the diabetes drug Mounjaro to help prevent heart attacks and strokes. The new approval, for the drug produced by Eli Lilly, applies to high-risk adults with Type 2 diabetes. Lilly says Mounjaro reduced major cardiovascular events by an additional 8% compared to its older diabetes drug Trulicity. The same medication is prescribed for weight loss under the name Zepbound. Eli Lilly researchers say they are now testing newer drugs that target even more hormones.

Google Maps renames Lake Ontario to Lake America in the US

Google Maps now shows Lake Ontario as Lake America, following President Donald Trump's executive order renaming the smallest Great Lake. The change happened this weekend. A company statement says Google updates its maps to reflect name changes in official government sources. Since the United States has formally changed Lake Ontario to Lake America, people using Maps in the U.S. will see Lake America, while people in Canada will continue to see Lake Ontario. The Trump administration celebrated the change Sunday. "It's official. Lake America on Google Maps," the administration said.

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