6 Things to Know: H-E-B Grand Reopening in Alice, Friday closure to Bob Hall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend neighbors, and happy Thursday! Neighborhood News Reporter Matthew Roberts here getting you up to speed on what's going on before you start your day.

Here's your 6 Things to Know before you go.

6 Things to Know August 21st

H-E-B in Alice celebrates grand reopening

H-E-B is celebrating the grand reopening of its newly remodeled store in Alice with a community event today. The grocery chain has served the community for nearly 70 years. The remodeled store features expanded product selections and an updated shopping experience. A ribbon cutting kicks off the celebration at 10 a.m. Festivities run until 4 p.m. at the Main Street location. Families can enjoy giveaways and performances by Alice ISD students.

TxDOT addresses Highway 361 concerns

Deadly crashes on Highway 361 earlier this month have prompted safety conversations among lawmakers and community members, and now TxDOT wants to hear directly from the public. TxDOT is asking the public to submit suggestions on ways to improve road safety between Corpus Christi and Port Aransas. Suggestions can be emailed to SH361_Safety@txdot.gov. The input will be used in a public town hall scheduled for early to mid-September on Mustang Island. TxDOT says it has already taken steps to address safety on the highway. The agency has placed five portable message signs and four cameras to allow the public to view road conditions in real time at DriveTexas.org. Six electronic signs have also been placed to inform drivers how fast they are going and remind them of the speed limit.

Bob Hall Pier closures

Bob Hall Pier is closed Friday as contractors work to build a new restaurant on the structure. The entire pier is off limits from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Contractors are pouring concrete walls for the new dining space. Officials ask visitors to keep a safe distance from barricades and caution tape. The pier is expected to reopen by Friday evening.

Coastal Bend Food Bank Health Fair

The Coastal Bend Food Bank is hosting a free community health fair Friday in Corpus Christi. The SNAP TO IT Health Fair & SNAP Application Assistance Event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Coastal Bend Food Bank, 5442 Bear Lane. The event will provide neighbors with SNAP application assistance, health and community resources, and information on diabetes, nutrition and women's health. Walgreens will also be on site from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. providing immunizations, including flu, high-dose flu for adults 65 and older, COVID-19, shingles, RSV and more. The Coastal Bend Food Bank encourages community members to stop by, ask questions and connect with local resources available to help support their health and well-being.

Jim Wells County Sheriff warns of an impersonation scam

Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph "Guy" Baker is warning residents about a scam involving someone impersonating him on YouTube.

Baker says someone is sending messages from a fake account asking people to click on suspicious links. He says he does not have a YouTube channel and will never ask for personal information through social media. Anyone who receives these messages is asked to block and report the account.

U.S Navy Veteran unaccompanied veterans burial

A U.S. Navy veteran is set to be buried Friday morning at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, and the public is being asked to attend to ensure he is not laid to rest alone. The Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery will conduct an Unaccompanied Veteran Burial for Seaman Apprentice David Eugene Garrett at 10 a.m. Friday at the cemetery. Garrett is not expected to have any next-of-kin present at his burial. Garrett was born on June 26, 1945, and served in the U.S. Navy from October 1962 to August 1966. He received the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, and Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon for his service. Garrett will receive military honors. If no next-of-kin is present, a Veterans Land Board representative will accept the United States flag on his behalf. The Texas Veterans Land Board works with local communities and fellow veterans service organizations to ensure no veteran is ever left behind.

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