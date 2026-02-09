6 Things to Know: Guthrie search, Epstein Investigation, Alameda Street construction

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning Coastal Bend Friends! We hope you had a great weekend and enjoyed time with friends or family, got to enjoy the game, or just the sunshine we had! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are here with a look at your top stories to start the week.

We are following the continued search for Nancy Guthrie in Arizona, a high profile deposition connected to the Epstein investigation, and a major roadway project here at home that could impact your commute. Plus, a big celebration is set to light up our downtown waterfront tonight.

6 Things to Know: Guthrie Search, Epstein investigation, Alameda Street work

Search Continues For Nancy Guthrie



84 year old missing from her Tucson home for more than a week.

Family publicly pleads for her return and says they will pay ransom.

No person of interest identified at this time.

The search continues in Tucson, Arizona for 84 year old Nancy Guthrie.

Guthrie disappeared from her home more than a week ago. Over the weekend, Savannah Guthrie and her siblings once again addressed their mother’s possible abductor, pleading for her safe return and saying they are willing to pay the ransom.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department says investigators are actively reviewing evidence. So far, no person of interest has been identified.

Ghislaine Maxwell To Appear Before House Committee



Maxwell expected to appear virtually today.

Currently serving a 20 year prison sentence.

Deposition comes as DOJ releases Epstein related documents.

Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell is expected to appear virtually before the House Oversight Committee today.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20 year prison sentence for helping Epstein traffic teenage girls, allegations she has denied.

The deposition comes as the Justice Department continues publishing millions of heavily redacted pages of documents tied to the Epstein investigation.

Don Lemon To Make Court Appearance



Lemon faces federal civil rights charges.

Indictment tied to his coverage of a January 18 protest in Minnesota.

Attorneys say he will plead not guilty.

Journalist Don Lemon is expected to make his initial court appearance in Minneapolis today.

Lemon was arrested last month and faces federal civil rights charges connected to his coverage of an anti immigration enforcement protest that disrupted a church service.

A Minnesota grand jury indicted Lemon and others for their roles in the January 18 protest. His attorneys say he plans to plead not guilty and fight the charges.

Jury Selection Begins In Apalachee High School Case



Father of teen shooter faces 29 charges.

Prosecutors say he gave son the weapon used in attack.

Colin Gray has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is set to begin today for the father of a Georgia teenager who killed two students and two teachers during a school shooting last year.

Colin Gray faces 29 charges in connection with the mass shooting at Apalachee High School. Prosecutors allege he gave his 14 year old son the assault style weapon used in the attack as a Christmas gift, despite knowing the teen struggled with mental health issues and had shown an obsession with school shootings.

Gray has pleaded not guilty.

City Council To Consider Alameda Street Contract



Nearly 16 million dollar contract up for approval.

Project stretches from Airline to Everhart.

Completion expected by March 2028.

Corpus Christi City Council is expected to approve a nearly 16 million dollar contract with Bay Limited for the reconstruction of Alameda Street from Airline Road to Everhart.

If approved, drivers should expect slowdowns near the H E B at Alameda and Robert Drive. Windsor Park Elementary may also see impacts when construction begins next month.

The project includes new pavement, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and ADA upgrades. Work is expected to wrap up by March of 2028.

Hilliard Center Grand Opening Tonight



Free public event on the downtown waterfront.

First ever city drone show planned.

Celebration runs from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The newly named Hilliard Center will light up its marquee for the very first time tonight, marking a new chapter for the downtown waterfront.

The free event will feature the city’s first ever drone show, with hundreds of choreographed lights filling the sky, along with a block party atmosphere.

The event is open to the public and begins at 6:30 this evening, running until 7:30.

