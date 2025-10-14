CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Tuesday edition of KRIS 6 News Sunrise. We hope you had a great start to the week, as we are keeping it going with the headlines you need to know about to start your day. We’re following the latest from Washington as the government shutdown enters its second week, new tariffs take effect, and local leaders make key decisions across South Texas.

Let’s get into the stories making headlines this morning.

6 Things to Know: Government shutdown reaches day 14, New timber and furniture tariffs take effect

Government Shutdown Reaches Day 14

U.S. Senate set to vote again on a short-term funding bill

More than 4,000 federal workers have already received layoff notices

House Democrats to meet in person to discuss next steps

Today marks day 14 of the government shutdown, and the U.S. Senate is set to convene once again. Lawmakers are preparing for yet another vote on a Republican-led short-term funding bill, after seven previous votes have failed.

This latest meeting comes after 4,000 federal workers received layoff notices Friday, while other furloughed employees missed their first paycheck. The House of Representatives is not scheduled to meet today, though Democrats are hard will gather in person to plan their messaging trying to save healthcare for hundreds of thousands of American citizens, and next steps on how to end the shutdown.

New Timber and Furniture Tariffs Take Effect

10% tariff on timber and lumber; 25% on wooden furniture

White House says imports are weakening the domestic wood industry

Critics warn of higher home prices and fewer renovations

New U.S. tariffs on timber and furniture take effect today. Softwood timber and lumber will now face a 10 percent tariff, while certain wooden furniture products will carry a 25 percent tariff.

The White House claims these measures aim to protect American wood mills and the domestic lumber industry. However, critics argue the tariffs will raise home construction and renovation costs, potentially discouraging consumers from investing in home improvement projects.

President Trump to Meet with Ukrainian President Zelensky

Meeting scheduled for Friday at the White House

Discussion follows Trump’s comments about long-range missile support

Comes after two weekend phone calls between the leaders

President Donald Trump will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House this Friday. The meeting follows Trump’s recent statement that he may warn Russian President Vladimir Putin the U.S. will allow long-range Tomahawk missiles to be shipped to Ukraine if the war continues. Trump says he and Zelensky spoke twice over the weekend, and the missile plan was a topic of discussion.

Kingsville City Council Recall Discussion

Meeting today on recall election for three commissioners

Lawsuit filed by local resident Selina Tijerina seeks a recall vote

City leaders in Kingsville are set to meet today to discuss the recall election for Commissioners Norma Neida Alvarez, Leo Alarcon, and Hector Hinojosa, all of whom have been called to step down. The recall effort began with a lawsuit filed by resident Selina Tijerina, seeking an official election to remove the commissioners.

Our Neighborhood News Reporter Stephanie Molina will be following the meeting, which begins at 1:30 p.m., and will have updates on what comes next.

Corpus Christi City Council to Vote on Texan CCIA Lease

“The Texan” convenience store could open near Highway 44

Proposed site includes 28 fuel stations and gourmet food options

Council to decide on lease renewal terms

The Corpus Christi City Council will vote today on whether to grant The Texan a lease to operate a large gas and convenience facility near Corpus Christi International Airport.

The project would occupy eight acres at Highway 44 and International Drive, featuring 196 parking spaces, 28 fuel stations, and four diesel lanes for truckers. Plans also include made-to-order food options such as gourmet sandwiches, salads, and burgers. Council members will also consider giving The Texan a 10-year lease renewal option.

Gulf Coast Humane Society Hosts Pet Food Drive

Event Friday morning from 7 to 9 a.m.

Free pet food available for up to four pets per household

Hosted at the Coastal Bend Food Bank on Bear Lane

The Gulf Coast Humane Society and Coastal Bend Food Bank are joining forces to host the Full Bellies Pet Food Drive this Friday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Free food for dogs, puppies, cats, and kittens will be distributed while supplies last. Organizers ask residents to leave their pets at home and note there’s a maximum of four pets per household. The event takes place at 5442 Bear Lane in Corpus Christi.

