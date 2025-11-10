CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend and happy Monday! Anchors Bryan and a very triumphant Michelle Hofmann with you on this November 10th. Michelle is back on the Sunrise desk after her bodybuilding competition over the weekend, where she took second place, so be sure to give her a big congratulations!

As we kick off a new week, we’re tracking movement on the government shutdown, major shifts in U.S.–China tariffs, and updates to SNAP benefits that could impact millions of families.

Here are your top stories this Monday morning.

6 Things to Know: Government shutdown progress, Gov Abbot announces run for a fourth term

Government Shutdown Progress

Senate advances a bipartisan funding deal to end the shutdown.

Food stamps would be funded through fiscal year 2026 (September).

Shutdown continues while legislation moves through Congress.

The federal government shutdown is closer than ever to coming to an end. Sunday night, the Senate advanced a bipartisan agreement to fund the government through the end of January. The vote was 60 to 40, with eight Democrats joining Republicans. The deal reportedly includes a promise of a December vote on extending health care subsidies and ensures that food stamps would be funded through fiscal year 2026. For now, the shutdown continues. If the bill passes both chambers, it will head to President Trump for his signature.

New China Tariffs

New tariff changes on China take effect today.

Trump lowers a planned increase from 20 percent to 10 percent.

China agrees to major concessions, including fentanyl enforcement and mineral exports.

New U.S. tariffs on China go into effect today following President Trump’s meeting with President Xi Jinping. Trump agreed to reduce a planned 20 percent tariff increase to 10 percent. In return, China will help curb fentanyl shipments, lift export controls on rare earth materials and other critical minerals, and increase purchases of American soybeans. China will also lower some of its taxes on U.S. goods. While several tariffs remain in place, both sides say they will continue trade negotiations.

SNAP Benefits Confusion

USDA reverses course and orders states not to issue full SNAP benefits.

A Saturday memo calls full payments “unauthorized.”

States warned they may be held financially liable if they do not comply.

There’s new confusion for millions relying on SNAP benefits. After announcing Friday that it would fully fund November benefits, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reversed direction late Saturday. The USDA instructed state agencies to immediately halt and undo any steps taken to issue full food stamp payments, calling them unauthorized. The memo warned that states could face financial penalties or liability for any overpayments issued during the shutdown.

Governor Abbot Announces Run for a Fourth Term

Governor Greg Abbott announces run for a fourth term.

Abbott, 67, made the announcement Sunday in Houston.

He continues to strongly support Trump administration policies.

Governor Greg Abbott announced Sunday that he will seek a fourth term next year. Speaking from a Houston golf course, Abbott called Texas the “heartbeat of America” and highlighted the state’s economic growth, which he says is outpacing the national economy. Abbott has been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and has backed his immigration enforcement policies.

250th Birthday for Marine Corps.

Today marks the 250th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps.

The U.S. Mint unveils a commemorative coin to honor the milestone.

More than 200,000 Marines currently serve in the U.S. military.

On this day in 1775, John Adams drafted the resolution that created the Continental Marines, now celebrated as the official birthday of the United States Marine Corps. To honor the milestone, the U.S. Mint has released a special commemorative coin. Today, more than two hundred thousand active-duty and reserve Marines serve across the United States.

ACS Adoption Event

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services launches its “Fall in Love” adoption event.

Adoption fees waived all month long.

Includes microchip, spay or neuter, and age-appropriate vaccines.

Corpus Christi Animal Care Services is hosting its month-long “Fall in Love” adoption event. Through November, all adoption fees are waived. Each adoption includes a microchip, spay or neuter, and age-appropriate vaccinations. You can visit ACS Monday through Friday from noon to 5:30 p.m. to meet your new best friend.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns especially welcoming Michelle back after her big weekend.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you tomorrow morning on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann