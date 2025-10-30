CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday, Coastal Bend! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Sunrise headlines to help you start your day informed and ready. Today, we’re covering the latest on the month-long government shutdown, a major Border Patrol deposition, local fires fueled by strong winds, and a new grocery store moving to the Southside.

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

6 Things to Know: Government Shutdown, New Sprouts Location

Government Shutdown

The government shutdown officially reaches 30 days.

Key economic reports are delayed, including the GDP report.

Lawmakers remain divided with no deal in sight.

Today officially marks 30 days since the government shutdown began, and Republicans and Democrats are no closer to making a deal. Along with paychecks being put on pause, one economic report after another has been delayed. The third-quarter gross domestic product report was supposed to be released today, along with weekly unemployment numbers, both are likely delayed. We’re now just five days shy of this shutdown becoming the longest in U.S. history.

Bovino Deposition

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino is set to testify.

The deposition centers on alleged aggression during protests.

DOJ attorneys argued daily briefings would be “disruptive.”

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino is expected to sit for a deposition this morning. Bovino has become the face of “Operation Midway Blitz” in Chicago, which has resulted in more than three thousand arrests since September. The deposition will focus on whether federal agents engaged in aggressive behavior against peaceful protesters. He had been ordered to warn protesters and journalists before using tear gas or less-lethal munitions. Justice Department attorneys convinced an appeals court that daily briefings would be “extremely disruptive.”

Early Voting

The early voting period ends Oct. 31 in Nueces County.

Just over 6,000 people have voted so far.

That’s only about 3% of registered voters in the county.

If you’re thinking of early voting for the upcoming election, you don’t have much time left. The early voting period ends tomorrow, Oct. 31, after beginning on October 20. Here in Nueces County, just over 6,000 people have cast their ballots so far, representing about three percent of registered voters.

House Fire

A late-night house fire believed to be caused by downed power lines.

A neighbor helped alert a sleeping family to escape safely.

No injuries were reported.

Corpus Christi firefighters were busy through the night as strong winds fueled several blazes. A downed power line is believed to have caused a house fire on the Southside around 10:30 p.m. near Rodd Field and Premont Drive. A neighbor spotted the flames in the backyard and quickly knocked on the door, waking the family inside. Thankfully, everyone made it out safely.

Gregory Gin Fire

Massive fire at a Gregory cotton gin burns through 15 acres.

High winds spread the flames quickly Wednesday afternoon.

Power expected to be restored this morning; gas service remains off.

Fire crews in Gregory spent the night battling a massive blaze at a cotton gin near Highway 181 and Highway 361. The fire started around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon and spread quickly through bales of cotton, burning roughly 15 acres. As of the latest update, it’s 50% contained. According to the City of Gregory, power is expected to be restored this morning, though natural gas service remains off. Stephen F. Austin Elementary will stay closed today.

New Sprouts Location

Sprouts Farmers Market is moving to the Southside.

New store opening in January on SPID and Everhart.

All employees will be offered a transfer to the new location.

Sprouts is moving to a new home on the Southside. The natural and organic grocery store will soon open in the former Bed Bath & Beyond location at SPID and Everhart. The store’s current site at the Gulfway Shopping Center hasn’t set a closing date, but a spokesperson says all current employees in good standing will have the opportunity to move to the new store when it opens in January.

