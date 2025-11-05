CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend, happy Wednesday! Sunrise Anchor Bryan Hofmann here, holding down the Sunrise desk solo while Michelle takes a well-deserved day off. It’s the day after Election Day, and as the votes are being tallied across the country, we’re also tracking major national developments, including a record-breaking government shutdown, a key Supreme Court hearing on tariffs, and relief efforts following Hurricane Melissa.

Let’s take a look at your top stories this Wednesday morning.

6 Things to Know: Government Shutdown Day-36, SCOTUS Tariff Hearing

Government Shutdown

The federal government shutdown hits day 36, the longest in U.S. history.

Lawmakers remain divided over Affordable Care Act subsidies.

Some progress is reportedly being made behind closed doors.

Today officially marks day 36 of the federal government shutdown, making it the longest in U.S. history. The previous record was a 35-day shutdown in 2018 during President Trump’s first term, which centered around border wall funding. This time, the impasse between Republicans and Democrats involves extending Affordable Care Act subsidies that are set to expire. While both sides remain divided publicly, sources say there are early signs of movement behind the scenes toward a potential resolution.

SCOTUS Tariff Hearing

The Supreme Court hears arguments on the legality of Trump’s tariffs.

A ruling against the president could limit his ability to unilaterally set trade policy.

Earlier lower court rulings found Trump exceeded his authority.

The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments today on whether President Trump overstepped federal law with his use of tariffs. The president has used tariffs, and even the threat of them, to influence trade and foreign policy. Two lower courts previously ruled that Trump lacked the authority to impose certain tariffs, though those import taxes remain in place pending the Supreme Court’s decision. A ruling against him could reshape if future presidents can unilaterally make major trade decisions without approval from Congress.

Hurricane Melissa Aid

The U.S. pledges $24 million in emergency relief to nations impacted by Hurricane Melissa.

Aid includes housing, food, and healthcare assistance.

Jamaica, Haiti, Cuba, and the Bahamas will each receive funding.

The Trump administration has announced $24 million in emergency assistance to several Caribbean nations devastated by Hurricane Melissa. The aid package includes $12 million for Jamaica, $8.5 million for Haiti, $3 million for Cuba, and $500,000 for the Bahamas. Officials say the funding will go toward immediate needs like housing, clean water, food, sanitation, and emergency healthcare services.

Families Returning Home

Gregory residents evacuated by fire are cleared to return home.

The blaze at the Gregory Gin Company forced evacuations last week.

Donations are being accepted through Church Unlimited in Portland.

Good news for neighbors in Gregory, as residents who were forced to evacuate due to last week’s fire at the Gregory Gin Company are now being allowed to return home. Mayor Estella Boyes says families can safely re-enter their homes and should begin documenting any fire-related damage. The city has partnered with Church Unlimited in Portland to collect donations of clothing, toiletries, cleaning supplies, and nonperishable food. Residents in need can pick up vouchers at Gregory City Hall with a photo ID.

Rockport Fraud Warning

Rockport officials warn of fake invoices targeting residents and businesses.

The fraudulent documents reference local construction projects.

Residents should verify any payment requests directly with the city.

The City of Rockport is alerting the public about a scam involving fake invoices that appear to come from city departments. The fraudulent documents often reference construction projects or zoning variance applications and request payment via wire transfer. Officials urge residents not to respond or send money, and to delete the messages immediately. Anyone who receives a suspicious invoice should contact the City of Rockport directly for verification.

Litter Critter Cleanup

Corpus Christi’s Litter Critter cleanup event is happening this Saturday.

Residents can drop off bulky items, brush, tires, and metal.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial High School.

The City of Corpus Christi will host its next Litter Critter cleanup event this weekend. The free drop-off will take place Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Veterans Memorial High School. Accepted items include household trash, brush, bulky materials, tires, and metal. Hazardous waste and concrete will not be accepted, and commercial hauling is prohibited. More details are available online at cctexas.com.

Thanks for waking up with us! Michelle and I will actually be off the rest of the week for her bodybuilding competition on Friday in San Marcos. Wish her luck!

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

-Bryan Hofmann