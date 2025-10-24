6 Things to Know: Government Shutdown, Coca-Cola Recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchor Bryan Hofmann here riding solo as Michelle has the day off. I hoping your Fri-yay is off to a great start. As we head into the weekend, I'm keeping an eye on Washington as the government shutdown reaches a major milestone, a major recall from Coca-Cola impacts Texans, and an important reminder about safely getting rid of old medications.

Government Shutdown

The federal government shutdown hits day 24, with missed paychecks for federal workers.

Senate rejects two competing proposals to pay certain employees during the shutdown.

Both Democrat- and Republican-led measures fail to pass.

Today marks the 24th day of the government shutdown and the first missed paycheck for federal employees. On Thursday, the Senate rejected two proposals to pay some essential government workers during the shutdown. The first, a Democrat-led effort, would have paid all federal workers, including active-duty service members, and prevented President Trump’s proposed layoffs. The second, Republican-led measure would have paid only some essential employees and active-duty service members. Both measures were rejected.

Letitia James Indicted

New York Attorney General Letitia James faces federal charges by Trump's former attorney in Virginia.

Allegations include bank fraud and false statements related to a home purchase.

James denies wrongdoing, calling the case politically motivated.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, known for willing a civil fraud case against President Trump, is scheduled to appear before a federal judge today in Norfolk, Virginia. She’s charged with bank fraud and making false statements to a financial institution in connection with a 2020 home purchase. President Trump urged his Justice Department to bring the charges after vowing retribution against several political opponents. James has denied the allegations, saying they are obviously politically motivated.

Coalition of the Willing

International leaders meet in London to discuss the war in Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expected to attend.

EU announces new sanctions on Russia, set to take effect next month.

The Coalition of the Willing meets today in London to discuss continued military and humanitarian support for Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is expected to attend. Thursday, the European Union approved additional sanctions against Russia, scheduled to take effect November 21. These measures are part of a broader effort to pressure President Vladimir Putin toward peace negotiations.

Coca-Cola Recall

Coca-Cola issues recall due to potential metal contamination.

Products include Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Coke Zero cans.

Recall currently limited to items distributed in Texas.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says more than 4,000 12-ounce cans of Coca-Cola, Sprite, and Coke Zero are being recalled over possible metal contamination, saying cans could have metal inside separate than the metal of the cans. The recall only applies to products distributed in Texas at this time.

Stolen Vehicle Recovered

CCPD recovers stolen Nissan Rogue from September theft.

Vehicle found on SPID in good condition.

Investigation ongoing to identify suspect.

Corpus Christi police have recovered a stolen Nissan Rogue that was taken from a pregnant woman’s apartment complex on the Southside back in September. Officers say the car was found on the 6200 block of SPID and appeared to be in good condition. No suspect has been identified, and the investigation remains active.

Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is this Saturday.

Event runs 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Health District on Horne Road.

Safe disposal for unused medications, no questions asked.

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day happens this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Corpus Christi-Nueces County Public Health District, located at 1702 Horne Road. You can safely dispose of any unused or expired medications—no questions asked. Needles and liquids will not be accepted.

