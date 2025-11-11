6 Things to Know: Government Shutdown, Camp Mystic lawsuit, and Dutch Bros coming to C.C.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann with you on this Tuesday, November 11th. Before we dive into today’s headlines, we want to share a little personal update. Michelle and I will be off the desk for the next two weeks as we head to Brazil for her brother’s wedding and an adventure through the Amazon. We’ll miss waking up with you, but we’ll be back soon with stories to tell.

In the meantime, here are your top stories to start the day.

6 Things to Know: Nov. 11, 2025

Government Shutdown Latest

Senate passes bipartisan bill to reopen the government.

Funding for SNAP benefits extends through next September.

House could take up the measure as early as Wednesday.

The Senate passed a bipartisan bill Monday night to reopen the government, potentially ending the record-long shutdown. The package includes SNAP funding through next September and short-term funding for much of the government through January 30th. It also contains a GOP promise to hold a December vote on extending Affordable Care Act subsidies. The final vote was 60 to 40, with eight Democrats joining Republicans. Senator Rand Paul was the only Republican to vote no. After lengthy debate, the measure now heads to the House, where lawmakers could take it up as early as Wednesday.

Camp Mystic Lawsuit

Texas families sue Camp Mystic after deadly flash floods.

Lawsuits allege negligence and lack of evacuation plans.

Each suit seeks more than one million dollars in damages.

Several Texas families are suing Camp Mystic following the devastating July Fourth flash floods that killed more than two dozen campers. Three lawsuits were filed Monday on behalf of seven campers and two counselors. One suit alleges the camp housed girls in flood-prone cabins and failed to follow state rules requiring evacuation plans. Each lawsuit seeks more than a million dollars in damages. Camp attorneys say staff acted as best they could during an unprecedented disaster, and the camp plans to reopen next summer with new safety protocols.

Mail-In Ballots

Supreme Court will decide whether states may count late-arriving mail ballots.

Case centers on a Mississippi law allowing ballots to arrive up to five days late.

Fifteen states currently accept ballots after Election Day.

The Supreme Court agreed Monday to hear a case involving Mississippi’s pandemic-era law allowing mail-in ballots to be received up to five days after Election Day, as long as they are postmarked on time. The Republican National Committee argues the policy violates federal law that sets a uniform Election Day. Fifteen states allow ballots to arrive after Election Day, but most battleground states require them to be received by Election Day. The ruling could have national implications for future elections.

Direct File Program Ended

IRS shuts down its free “Direct File” system.

Program aimed to help low- and moderate-income taxpayers.

Fewer than 300,000 people used it this year.

The IRS is ending “Direct File,” the free online tax-filing system the Biden administration introduced last year. The program was designed to simplify filing for low- and moderate-income taxpayers, but fewer than 300,000 people used it. Treasury officials say the limited participation is why the program will not continue.

Target's "10–4" Policy

Target introduces new customer-greeting rules.

Employees must acknowledge customers within ten feet.

Personal greetings required within four feet.

Target is rolling out a new “10-4” policy aimed at improving the shopping experience. Employees within ten feet of a customer must smile, make eye contact, wave, and use friendly body language. When within four feet, staff must verbally greet the customer. The company hopes the change will create a more personable environment for shoppers.

Dutch Bros Coming to Town

Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Saratoga Boulevard.

Construction begins in April 2026.

Opening expected by September 2026.

Coffee fans have something new to look forward to. Dutch Bros Coffee is officially coming to Corpus Christi. The drive-thru location will be built on Saratoga Boulevard near Cimarron, in the same center as the new Chipotle. Construction on the seven-hundred-fifty-thousand-dollar project begins in April 2026, with completion expected by September.

And thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns, even as we pack our bags for Brazil.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you soon.

-Bryan & Michelle Hofmann.