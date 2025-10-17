CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Government shutdown, Beeville Disaster Declaration Extended, VA Flu Clinic

Government Shutdown Update

October 17 marks Day 17 of the government shutdown, and there's still no end in sight. Both Republicans and Democrats are warning the standoff could stretch on for several more days.

Democrats continue to push for the extension of Obamacare subsidies, holding firm on their demands. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has suggested he could release a list of Democratic-backed programs he wants to cut as a direct result of the shutdown.

On Tuesday, the president told reporters those programs would not be continued once the government reopens. He emphasized that Republican-supported programs would be preserved.

Federal Courts Running Out of Funds

Federal courts are expected to run out of funding Friday, due to the ongoing shutdown. With reserve funds now depleted, courts, along with federal defenders' offices, will have to decide which of their 33,000 staff members are considered essential. This could lead to delays and rescheduling of some court hearings. In a statement, the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts said it had used court fees and other resources to keep operations running.

Trump–Zelenskyy Meeting

President Trump is scheduled to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House on Friday. The meeting comes as Ukraine is requesting long-range Tomahawk missiles from the U.S. It also comes ahead of a planned summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary. Trump told reporters Thursday the two leaders had a "long and productive" phone call, but did not give a date for the upcoming meeting.

Kingsville Recall Election

The City of Kingsville will hold a special meeting next Wednesday at City Hall to discuss a judge’s decision to allow the recall election of three city commissioners. As previously reported, the attorney representing the city and the commissioners argued the recall petition was filed too late.

He also stated he believes the judge made a mistake in allowing it to move forward. The city has 10 days to file an appeal, which would send the case to the Texas 13th District Court of Appeals.

Beeville Disaster Declaration Extended

The City of Beeville has extended its disaster declaration due to extremely low water levels at Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon. The declaration was originally set to expire in seven days, but City Council voted Wednesday to extend it for another 30 days. However, a vote on updating Stage 4 water restrictions and penalties was tabled and will be taken up at a later meeting.

VA Drive-Thru Flu Clinic

The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System will host a drive-thru flu clinic for veterans this weekend. It’ll take place Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the Corpus Christi West Point VA, located at 925 SPID. No appointment is needed, and the clinic is open to all enrolled veterans.