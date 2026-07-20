6 Things to Know: Gillespie funeral service details, and two new recalls

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Monday!

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we hope you had a wonderful weekend! Today, we're following a deadly stabbing investigation in Corpus Christi, honoring a longtime Robstown coach, an important message from the Texas Sealife Center, the kickoff of KRIS 6's annual school supply drive, and two new recalls that could affect your vehicle and your kitchen.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know July 20th

Man Dies After Corpus Christi Stabbing

• A 56-year-old man died after a stabbing Thursday night.

• Police detained one person who knew the victim.

• The investigation remains ongoing.

Corpus Christi police are investigating a deadly stabbing that happened Thursday night on the 1700 block of 18th Street. Officers found 56-year-old Jose Davila suffering from stab wounds and rushed him to a local hospital, where he later died. Investigators say one person was detained at the scene and that the individual knew Davila, but no arrests have been made. Detectives continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers.

Community Remembers Coach Richard Gillespie

• Visitation and funeral services are scheduled today.

• Gillespie spent years serving Robstown ISD as a coach.

• The family requests donations in lieu of flowers.

Friends, family and former students are gathering today to remember longtime Robstown ISD coach Richard Gillespie. Visitation begins at noon, followed by a Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. A committal service will follow at Memorial Park in Robstown. Gillespie was 68 years old. His family asks that memorial donations be made to Robstown Athletics or Grace United Methodist Church in place of flowers.

Texas Sealife Center Warns About Fake Turtle Release Posts

• The Texas Sealife Center says there are no upcoming sea turtle releases.

• Officials say false information is circulating online.

• The organization asks residents to verify events before sharing them.

The Texas Sealife Center is asking the public to be cautious of misinformation circulating online about sea turtle releases. The center successfully released sea turtles on Sunday, but officials say they have seen posts advertising additional release events that do not exist. At this time, there are no future sea turtle releases scheduled. The center encourages anyone with questions to contact the organization directly before sharing or promoting event information.

Operation Supply Our Students Begins

• KRIS 6 News and United Way are launching the annual school supply drive.

• Last year's campaign helped more than 20,000 students.

• Donations support schools across 10 Coastal Bend counties.

The annual Operation Supply Our Students campaign officially begins today. KRIS 6 News is once again partnering with the United Way of the Coastal Bend to collect school supplies for local children in need before classes begin. Last year, generous viewers helped provide supplies to more than 20,000 students across 43 public school districts in 10 Coastal Bend counties. Watch KRIS 6 News Sunrise throughout the campaign to learn how you can donate and help local students start the school year prepared for success.

Hyundai Recalls Kona SUVs

• More than 47,000 vehicles are included in the recall.

• The issue involves the rear center seat belt buckle.

• Repairs will be provided free of charge.

Hyundai is recalling more than 47,000 vehicles because the rear center seat belt buckle may not function properly. The recall affects certain 2026 Kona and 2025 Kona Electric models. Federal safety regulators say the issue could increase the risk of injury in a crash. Hyundai says it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to the defect. Owners will receive notification letters with instructions for scheduling a free repair at their local dealership.

Panasonic Recalls Toaster Ovens

• More than 11,000 toaster ovens are being recalled.

• A power cord defect poses shock and fire hazards.

• Customers can receive a full refund.

Panasonic is recalling more than 11,000 electric toaster ovens after discovering a problem with the power cord insulation that could create shock and fire hazards. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been four reports involving tripped circuit breakers or electrical outlets, but no fires or injuries have been reported. Consumers are urged to stop using the affected toaster ovens and contact Panasonic for a full refund.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.