CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning,

6 Things to Know: Gene Simmons to speak on Capitol Hill, CCISD input sessions

Coastal Bend friends! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here to help you start your Tuesday. We’re seeing a busy day ahead in national and local headlines. The Federal Reserve begins a major meeting that could lead to lower interest rates, Gene Simmons heads to Capitol Hill to push for new music legislation, and today marks the final chance for early voting in several local runoff elections. Plus, we have updates from the Corpus Christi City Council on major water supply projects, new community meetings on a proposal to close several CCISD schools, and more road impacts on the new Harbor Bridge.

Here’s what you need to know this morning.

Federal Reserve meeting today…will rates go down?

The Federal Reserve begins a two-day meeting today.

The fed is expected to cut the federal funds rate.

A related Supreme Court case could affect the president’s power over independent agencies like the Fed.

The Federal Reserve is starting a two-day meeting today in which it is expected to cut the federal funds rate. That would put downward pressure on interest rates for mortgages, auto loans, credit cards, and other debt. The central bank also tries to balance maximum employment with control of inflation.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is considering a case that could affect the federal government. It challenges President Donald Trump’s firing of a former FTC commissioner. The case could affect his power over other independent agencies like the Fed. Trump wants to force a large rate cut, though investors worry that could cause inflation to surge.

Gene Simmons to speak on Capitol Hill

Gene Simmons will testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

He is advocating for the “Music Fairness Act.”

The bill would require AM-FM broadcasters to pay performance royalties.

Gene Simmons, the rock-and-roll Hall of Famer and longtime bassist and co-lead singer of the band “KISS,” will be on Capitol Hill today. He is advocating for new legislation called the “Music Fairness Act.”

The legislation would ensure AM-FM radio broadcasters pay performance royalties to artists and creators when their songs are played. Simmons is set to testify to the Senate Judiciary Committee this afternoon.

Last day for early voting in runoff elections

Early voting ends today for several local runoff races.

Robstown voters will choose a mayor and a city council member.

Election day is Saturday, December 13th.

Today is the final day of early voting for the upcoming runoff elections. In Robstown, neighbors are voting for mayor and a city council seat.

In the mayoral race, incumbent David “Petey” Martinez is in a runoff with Mary Ann Saenz.

Also on the ballot is the race for Robstown council member place number one, where the candidates are John A. Ramon and Robert Silguero. Runoff election day is Saturday, December 13th.

City council update on water supply projects

Corpus Christi city council meets today.

Several water supply projects will be discussed.

The Evangeline groundwater project remains a major point of focus.

The Corpus Christi city council is holding its first meeting of the month today to discuss the city’s water supply. City manager Peter Zanoni will update council members on multiple water supply projects.

There will be special focus on the Evangeline groundwater project, which could provide the city with 12 million gallons of water per day. The project met opposition from San Patricio County residents during an information session held there about two weeks ago.

Input sessions on potential closure of 7 schools

CCISD is considering closing seven schools.

Parents will have another chance today to give feedback.

A community meeting will be held at Tom Browne Middle School.

Parents will get another chance today to share their thoughts on a proposal to close seven CCISD schools.

This comes after last week’s first community meeting held at Travis Elementary — one of the campuses that could close.

Other schools under consideration include Fanning, Sanders, and Kostoryz Elementary, along with Browne, Haas, and Martin Middle Schools. The next community meeting is today at 5 p.m. at Tom Browne Middle School. For a full list of all community meetings, click here.

New Harbor Bridge road work

Lane and shoulder closures continue on the new Harbor Bridge.

Work will happen both daytime and nighttime.

Drivers should expect delays through December 11th.

The new Harbor Bridge has been open for several months, but work on the project continues. Some of that work began on Sunday and will affect both southbound and northbound lanes.

Temporary lane and shoulder closures will be in effect during the day and at night through Thursday, December 11th. The closures are needed so crews can make adjustments to the bridge lighting. Drivers should be prepared for delays.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann