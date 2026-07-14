6 Things to Know: Gas prices rise again, and emergency preparedness

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Tuesday!

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here keeping you up to date on todays top headlines. This morning, we're following a growing foodborne illness outbreak affecting thousands of people, why gas prices could soon climb higher, a new effort to bring more doctors to rural Texas, a temporary pool closure in Three Rivers, an emergency preparedness event in Rockport, and a recall involving thousands of gas ranges.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know July 14th

Health Officials Investigate Cyclospora Outbreak

• More than 3,000 illnesses have been reported across 31 states.

• Investigators believe lettuce and salad greens may be linked to the outbreak.

• The parasite can cause weeks of diarrhea and severe dehydration.

Health officials are continuing to investigate a growing Cyclospora outbreak that has sickened more than 3,000 people across 31 states. Michigan has reported more than 2,600 cases, while Ohio has identified nearly 400. Investigators say lettuce and other salad greens have repeatedly come up during the investigation, but they caution that no single food source, grower or supplier has been confirmed. Cyclospora is a parasite that can spread through contaminated produce or recreational water, including swimming pools. It often causes prolonged diarrhea and can lead to dangerous dehydration, especially in young children, older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Gas Prices Expected to Rise Again

• Higher oil prices are expected to push gas prices up.

• Rising tensions involving the U.S. and Iran are driving the increase.

• Experts say prices may remain elevated until geopolitical tensions ease.

Drivers could soon notice higher prices at the pump. According to GasBuddy petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan, increases in oil prices typically reach gas stations within 24 to 48 hours. Oil prices have climbed as tensions between the United States and Iran have intensified, raising concerns about shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important oil transit routes. Roughly one-fifth of the world's oil supply moves through the strait, making any disruption significant for global energy markets. Analysts say gas prices could remain elevated as long as uncertainty in the region continues.

Texas Expands Rural Medical Training

• Texas is investing more than $5 million in rural health care.

• The grants will provide hands-on training for medical students.

• Leaders hope more graduates will choose to practice in underserved communities.

Governor Greg Abbott has announced more than $5 million in grants aimed at improving access to health care in rural Texas. The funding will support hands-on training opportunities for medical students interested in family medicine and pediatrics. Students will begin working alongside practicing physicians after their first year of medical school, giving them firsthand experience in rural communities. State leaders hope the program will encourage more future doctors to build careers in underserved areas where physician shortages remain a challenge.

Three Rivers Pool Closing for Repairs

• The city pool will close from 1 to 4 p.m. today.

• Crews will repair the pool lights.

• The pool is expected to reopen at 5 p.m.

If you're planning a trip to the Three Rivers city pool this afternoon, you'll need to plan around a temporary closure. The pool will close from 1 until 4 p.m. while crews complete repairs to the pool lighting system. City officials expect the pool to reopen at 5 p.m. and remain open until its normal closing time at 8 p.m.

Rockport Hosting Emergency Preparedness Event

• Aransas County is hosting Coffee with Emergency Management.

• Residents can meet the county's new liaison officer.

• The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Aransas County Community Center.

Aransas County residents have an opportunity to learn more about emergency preparedness this morning. The Office of Emergency Management is hosting "Coffee with Emergency Management" beginning at 10 a.m. at the Aransas County Community Center in Rockport. The event will introduce the county's new liaison officer, Jen Bostick, while also providing information on emergency planning, local resources and ways families can stay informed before, during and after disasters.

Best Buy Recalls Gas Ranges

• About 3,800 Insignia gas ranges are being recalled.

• The control knobs can be turned on accidentally.

• Customers can request a free replacement knob kit.

Best Buy is recalling approximately 3,800 Insignia front-control gas ranges because the control knobs can be activated unintentionally, creating a fire hazard. The affected ranges were sold in the United States between 2020 and March of this year. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says customers should stop using the affected ranges until they receive a free replacement knob kit from the company.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.