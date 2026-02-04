6 Things to Know: Funding bill ends shutdown, Investigation underway in Nancy Guthrie disappearance

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Wednesday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are with you on KRIS 6 News Sunrise as we walk you through a busy morning of headlines.

Funding bill ends shutdown



House passes funding package 217 to 214

President Trump signs bill into law

Funds federal government through end of September

The House passed a massive funding package Tuesday, ending the brief federal government shutdown. The legislation narrowly cleared the chamber by a vote of 217 to 214.

President Trump quickly signed the bill into law. The measure ensures full-year funding for the federal government through the end of September. It also provides short-term funding for the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks.

Mitch McConnell hospitalized for evaluation



Checked himself into hospital Monday night

Experienced flu-like symptoms over the weekend

Office says prognosis is positive

Senator Mitch McConnell checked himself into a hospital Monday night to be evaluated after experiencing flu-like symptoms over the weekend.

A spokesman for the 83-year-old Republican Kentucky senator says he did so out of an abundance of caution. His office says the former Senate GOP leader has a positive prognosis, is in regular contact with his staff, and looks forward to returning to Senate business.

Investigation underway in Nancy Guthrie disappearance



Ransom note demands millions in bitcoin

Threat made if payment is not received

Last seen Saturday night in Tucson

Authorities in southern Arizona are investigating possible ransom communications tied to the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie.

KGUN in Tucson received a ransom note referencing Nancy Guthrie. The note demands several million dollars in bitcoin by Thursday and threatens to kill her if payment is not received by Monday. It also references two specific pieces of evidence at the crime scene.

KGUN says it has forwarded the full contents of the note to investigators. Nancy Guthrie was last seen Saturday night at her home in Tucson, where she lives alone. Concerns were raised when the 84-year-old failed to attend church on Sunday.

Sentencing set for today for man found guilty of assassination attempt against Trump



Convicted of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump

Represented himself at trial

Faces possible life in prison

The man found guilty of trying to assassinate Donald Trump on a Florida golf course is set to be sentenced today.

Ryan Routh was spotted by Secret Service agents hiding in the bushes with a rifle and a backpack. During his closing argument, Routh told jurors he did not intend to kill anyone that day.

Routh represented himself at trial, though the judge required standby defense attorneys to be present to assist if needed. He faces life in prison.

Winter Olympics events begin



Mixed doubles curling starts competition

Team USA to compete Thursday

Games run through February 22nd

The Milano Cortina Winter Olympics official opening ceremony may not be until Friday, but some events begin today.

The first competitions include mixed doubles curling. Team USA will compete Thursday against Norway and Switzerland. Ski jumping, snowboarding, figure skating, and ice hockey will also begin before the official launch of the Games.

The Winter Olympics run through February 22nd, and you can catch them right here on KRIS 6.

Town Talk and Tea in Robstown



Focus on evacuation routes and emergency alerts

Information on STEAR program

Happening tonight at Robstown City Hall

If you have ever wondered how prepared your neighborhood is for an emergency, the City of Robstown is hosting Town Talk and Tea tonight.

Mayor Mary Ann Saenz, members of city council and Fire Chief Javier Zapata will walk residents through evacuation routes. They will also explain the STEAR program, known as the State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry, and how to receive emergency alerts directly to your phone.

The event runs from 5:30 to 6:30 this evening at the Robstown City Hall Chambers located at 101 East Main.

