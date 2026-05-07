CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning from Bryan and Michelle Hofmann on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

Thanks for starting your day with us. We have a full rundown of national headlines and local happenings to keep you informed.

6 Things to Know: Fuel savings, free breakfasts and Spurs playoff momentum

1. Circle K offering 40 cents off gas Thursday

Drivers across the Coastal Bend could see some relief at the pump Thursday. Circle K is holding its nationwide Fuel Day promotion from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering up to 40 cents off per gallon at participating locations.

Inner Circle members can start saving just after midnight through the Circle K app. Membership is free. The company says 10% of Fuel Day proceeds of up to $250,000 will support the Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation, which provides college scholarships for children who lost a parent in the military.

Customers can also round up purchases at self-checkout through June 30.

2. National Day of Prayer event planned in Corpus Christi

Corpus Christi residents are invited to gather Thursday for the National Day of Prayer. The event begins at noon at the Nueces County Courthouse Leopard Street Pavilion.

The National Day of Prayer traces back to 1775. President Harry Truman signed it into federal law in 1952, and President Ronald Reagan later designated it as the first Thursday in May.

Organizers say this year’s observance carries added meaning as the nation marks its 250th anniversary. The event is expected to last about an hour and is open to the public.

3. Sanders Elementary community says goodbye

Families and former students are invited to one final walk through the halls of Fred R. Sanders Elementary School Thursday evening. The Sanders Memorial Walk runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and includes the school’s final PTA meeting as the campus prepares to close.

4. Whataburger offering free breakfast for teachers

Teachers and school staff can score a free breakfast Thursday morning at participating Whataburger locations nationwide. The offer runs from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. local time for dine-in, takeout and drive-thru orders.

Limit one breakfast per person, and educators must be present to redeem the offer.

5. Veterans Band set for major announcement

The Corpus Christi Veterans Band plans to make a major announcement Thursday morning involving a national convention invitation. The news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Veterans Band Buddy Lawrence House. Musical Director Ram Chavez is expected to speak.

6. Spurs even series with blowout win

The San Antonio Spurs bounced back in a big way Wednesday night with a 133-95 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The playoff series is now tied 1-1. Game 3 is set for Friday night at 8:30 p.m.