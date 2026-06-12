6 Things to Know: Free sandbag distribution and this weeks water briefing

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Friday! Thanks for ending the workweek with your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann. As we head into another summer weekend in the Coastal Bend, we're keeping a close eye on water issues, hurricane preparedness and several important consumer recalls that could affect local families. This morning, we'll tell you what to expect from the city's weekly water briefing, where residents can pick up free sandbags ahead of hurricane season, and how the Nueces County Jail earned international recognition for a program helping female inmates build financial literacy skills. We also have details on pet food, vehicle and toy recalls that consumers should know about before making plans for the weekend.

City To Hold Weekly Water Briefing

• Corpus Christi leaders will hold their weekly water briefing Friday.

• Public comment will not be allowed during the meeting.

• KRIS 6 will stream the briefing and ask questions on behalf of viewers.

Corpus Christi city leaders are scheduled to hold their weekly water briefing today as discussions surrounding the region's water future continue. The briefing comes while regular City Council meetings remain on hold. Officials remind residents that public comments are not part of the weekly briefing format. However, KRIS 6 will have a crew at the meeting to ask questions and gather updates on behalf of viewers. Residents can watch the briefing live on the KRIS 6 website and Facebook page.

Free Sandbag Distribution Set For Saturday

• Free prefilled sandbags will be available Saturday morning.

• Distribution begins at 8 a.m. at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex.

• Each vehicle may receive up to eight sandbags.

With hurricane season already underway, Corpus Christi residents have another opportunity to prepare for severe weather. The city's Public Works Department will distribute free prefilled sandbags beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex. Drivers are asked to remain inside their vehicles during the process and ensure they have a clear trunk or truck bed available for loading. City officials say each vehicle can receive up to eight sandbags while supplies last.

Nueces County Jail Program Earns International Recognition

• The Nueces County Jail received an international award.

• The program focuses on financial literacy education for female inmates.

• Organizers hope participants will use the skills after release.

A financial literacy initiative inside the Nueces County Jail is receiving international recognition. The Money Awareness and Inclusion Awards recently awarded first place in its Closing the Gender Gap category to a program designed to teach financial literacy skills to female inmates. The goal is to equip participants with tools they can use after their release, helping them manage finances, improve stability and pass those skills on to their families. Program leaders say education can play an important role in reducing barriers and creating opportunities for long term success.

Pet Food Recall Expanded

• An additional lot of freeze dried pet food has been added to a recall.

• The product may contain low levels of thiamine.

• Pet owners should watch for symptoms of deficiency.

A voluntary recall involving freeze dried pet food has expanded. Go Raw now says an additional lot of Steve's Real Food freeze dried chicken recipe for dogs and cats is included in the recall. The company says the food may contain low levels of thiamine, an essential nutrient that is especially important for cats. Symptoms of thiamine deficiency can include weight loss, vomiting and difficulty walking. The company says the condition is reversible when caught early. Consumers can return recalled products for a refund or replacement.

Honda Recalls More Than 880,000 Vehicles

• The recall affects several Honda and Acura models.

• Corrosion may develop in the rear subframe.

• No injuries have been reported.

Honda is recalling more than 880,000 vehicles due to concerns involving corrosion in the rear subframe. According to the company, de icing materials used on roadways can contribute to the problem over time. The recall affects certain Honda Passport, Pilot and Ridgeline models, as well as some Acura MDX vehicles. The affected model years range from 2014 through 2023. Honda says no injuries have been reported in connection with the issue.

Toy Recall Issued Over Impalement Hazard

• More than 200,000 Sloosh Drive Sticks are being recalled.

• Officials say the toys pose an impalement hazard.

• Consumers should stop using them immediately.

A nationwide toy recall is affecting more than 200,000 Sloosh Drive Sticks. Safety officials say the hard plastic toys pose a serious impalement hazard and should no longer be used. The products were sold through online retailers including Amazon, Temu and Target before Oct. 23, 2025. Consumers are encouraged to stop using the toys immediately and contact importer Joyin to receive a redesigned replacement product.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.