6 Things to Know: Free mosquito prevention kits, and mega millions jackpot rises

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend friends, and happy Wednesday, July 22.

Your favorite Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and thank you for making us part of your morning. Today, we're following new funding approved for the Corpus Christi Police Department, free mosquito prevention kits being handed out in Bishop, another Coastal Bend school district returning to class, free dental care available through Operation Health and Wellness, the latest on the Cyclospora outbreak's impact on restaurants, and another massive jump in the Mega Millions jackpot.

Here's your 6 Things to Know.

6 Things to Know July 22nd

City Approves Crime Control Funding

• More than $11 million has been approved for the Corpus Christi Police Department.

• The funding will support 78 existing officer positions and equipment.

• The money comes from the Crime Control and Prevention District budget.

The Corpus Christi City Council has approved more than $11 million in funding for the Police Department as part of the Crime Control and Prevention District's fiscal year 2027 budget. The money will pay for 78 existing police officer positions, along with equipment and other public safety resources. City leaders say the funding is part of the department's ongoing efforts to maintain staffing levels and continue providing public safety services throughout the community.

Free Mosquito Prevention Kits Available

• Nueces County will distribute free mosquito prevention kits in Bishop today.

• The kits include insect repellent and mosquito dunks.

• Distribution begins at 5 p.m.

The Nueces County Public Health District is helping residents protect themselves from mosquitoes with a free giveaway this evening. Mosquito prevention kits will be distributed in Bishop beginning at 5 p.m. The kits include insect repellent and mosquito dunks, which help prevent mosquitoes from breeding in standing water around homes. Supplies are available while they last.

Driscoll ISD Students Return to Class

• Students in Driscoll ISD head back to school today.

• Drivers are reminded to slow down in school zones.

• DPS says changes in routine often lead to more crashes.

Today marks the first day of school for students in Driscoll ISD, making it one of the first districts in the Coastal Bend to begin the new academic year. With more school buses, crossing guards and students on the roads, the Texas Department of Public Safety is reminding drivers to stay alert, eliminate distractions and obey reduced speed limits in school zones. DPS Sgt. Harold Mallory says it's often the change in drivers' routines at the beginning of the school year that leads to an increase in crashes, making extra caution especially important during the first few weeks of class.

Free Dental Services Available at Health Fair

• Del Mar College students are providing free dental services.

• Cleanings and extractions are available during Operation Health and Wellness.

• The health fair continues through Thursday.

Free dental care is available this week through Nueces County's Operation Health and Wellness event. Del Mar College's Dental Assisting Program is offering free cleanings and extractions as part of the annual Nueces County Health Fair. Eleven dental assisting students, along with licensed health care professionals and volunteers, are helping provide services to the community. The health fair is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. through Thursday.

Cyclospora Outbreak Impacts Restaurant Traffic

• Customer visits to Taco Bell have declined as the investigation continues.

• Other fast-food chains have also seen fewer customers.

• Federal investigators continue searching for the source of the outbreak.

The ongoing Cyclospora outbreak is beginning to affect customer traffic at fast-food restaurants. Data from analytics company Placer.ai shows visits to Taco Bell dropped nearly 17 percent after reports linked the chain to the outbreak, with traffic falling even further after federal officials identified Taco Bell as a possible source under investigation. Other restaurant chains, including Subway, Chipotle, Cava and Panera Bread, have also experienced declines in customer visits. The Food and Drug Administration says it believes lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms to many Taco Bell locations is the likely source of the outbreak, although the investigation remains ongoing and no final determination has been made.

Mega Millions Jackpot Keeps Growing

• No ticket matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing.

• Friday's jackpot is now an estimated $743 million.

• The cash option is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

If you've been thinking about buying a lottery ticket, the Mega Millions jackpot just got even bigger. No one matched all six numbers in Tuesday night's drawing, pushing Friday's estimated jackpot to $743 million. The winner will also have the option of taking a lump-sum cash payout worth hundreds of millions of dollars before taxes.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann.