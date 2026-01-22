CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Thursday, Coastal Bend friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are getting you caught up on the morning’s top headlines.

Today, a former Uvalde school resource officer is found not guilty in connection with the Robb Elementary shooting, President Trump meets with Ukraine’s leader as peace talks remain stalled, European leaders hold an emergency summit over Greenland, and former special counsel Jack Smith heads to Capitol Hill.

We also have an update involving immigration enforcement in Minnesota and an important recall Ford owners should check on.

6 Things to Know: Former Uvalde officer found not guilty, President Trump to meet with Zelenskyy

Former Uvalde officer found not guilty

• Jury cleared Adrian Gonzalez on all 29 counts

• Charges stemmed from the 2022 Robb Elementary shooting

• Gonzalez did not testify during the trial

Former Uvalde school resource officer Adrian Gonzalez has been found not guilty on all child endangerment and abandonment charges. A jury deliberated for just over seven hours Wednesday before acquitting Gonzalez on all 29 counts. The charges stemmed from the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers. Prosecutors argued Gonzalez failed to follow active shooter training, while the defense said he never saw the gunman and instead focused on evacuating students. Gonzalez did not testify during the three-week trial.

President Trump to meet with Zelenskyy in Davos

• Leaders expected to discuss a possible ceasefire

• Trump says Ukraine is delaying a peace deal

• Zelenskyy signals openness to an agreement with guarantees

President Trump is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The two leaders last met at Mar-a-Lago last month as discussions over a potential ceasefire continued. Despite ongoing talks, Ukraine and Russia remain at a stalemate in peace negotiations. Trump told Reuters that it's now Ukraine, not Russia, that is holding up a potential deal. Zelenskyy has indicated he may be willing to sign an agreement this week if it includes certain security guarantees.

European Union holds emergency summit on Greenland

• Leaders meeting to discuss U.S. demands

• President Trump backed off tariff threats Wednesday, and appeared to back off military actions against the island

• New NATO Arctic framework still unclear

European Union leaders are holding an emergency summit today to discuss U.S. demands to acquire Greenland. President Trump had threatened tariffs against eight European countries that opposed the move, but backed down Wednesday, saying a new framework has been reached with NATO on Arctic security. Details of the new NATO agreement have not been made public. The summit was originally planned so leaders could coordinate a unified response to Trump’s tactics.

Jack Smith to testify before House committee

• Former special counsel expected on Capitol Hill

• Lawmakers questioning Trump investigations

• Cases were dropped after Trump’s reelection

Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is heading to Capitol Hill today. Smith is expected to testify publicly before the House Judiciary Committee, answering questions about his investigations into Donald Trump. He has repeatedly stated he believed the evidence gathered was strong enough to sustain a conviction.

Trump had been indicted on charges tied to election interference and retaining classified documents, but both cases were dropped after he won reelection.

Vice President Vance visits Minnesota amid ICE scrutiny

• Vance to meet with ICE agents in Minneapolis

• Justice Department probing possible obstruction

• Tensions remain high after fatal shooting

Vice President J.D. Vance is visiting Minneapolis today, where he plans to meet with ICE agents and defend their immigration enforcement operations and tactics. The visit comes days after the Justice Department subpoenaed several Minnesota officials as part of an investigation into whether state and local leaders obstructed federal immigration efforts. Those leaders have denied the allegations, saying the administration is weaponizing the Justice Department.

Tensions remain elevated following the fatal shooting of Renee Good earlier this month by an ICE agent. Vance has repeatedly defended the agent involved.

Ford recalls vehicles over fire risk

• About 116,000 vehicles affected

• Certain Ford and Lincoln models included

• Repairs will be made at no cost

Ford is recalling about 116,000 vehicles due to a potential fire risk. The recall includes certain Focus, Explorer, and Lincoln models from model years 2013 through 2019. According to the recall notice, engine block heaters may crack and leak coolant, which could lead to a short circuit when plugged in. Owners are advised not to use their block heaters until repairs are made. Dealers will replace the block heaters for free.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann