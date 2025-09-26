CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Fri-Yay, Coastal Bend!

Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your Friday Sunrise update. We’re closing out the week with major developments from Washington, big tariff changes from the White House, some good news on stamp prices, and a tasty reason to celebrate National Pancake Day.

Here’s what you need to know to start your day.

6 Things to Know: Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted, White House Rolls Out New Tariffs

Former FBI Director James Comey Indicted

Former FBI Director James Comey indicted on two counts

Charges include making a false statement and obstruction of a political proceeding

First time in U.S. history a former FBI director has faced indictment

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia.

He faces two charges: making a false statement and obstruction of a political proceeding. The case stems from testimony Comey gave during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing in 2020. The indictment marks the first time a former FBI director has ever been charged. Comey has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Government Funding Showdown

Deadline looms with budget year starting October 1

Democrats and Republicans remain deadlocked on funding

Government shutdown becoming increasingly likely

Congressional Democrats say they will continue pushing for a government funding resolution today.

With the new budget year set to begin October 1, lawmakers have yet to reach a deal, raising the risk of a shutdown. A short-term funding bill failed last week, and earlier this week, President Donald Trump canceled a planned meeting with top congressional Democrats. Party leaders may meet on their own this afternoon to decide next steps.

White House Rolls Out New Tariffs

50% tariff on imported kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities

30% tariff on upholstered furniture

25% tariff on imported heavy trucks

President Trump has announced new tariffs that will impact a wide range of imports.

Kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities, and similar products will face a 50% tariff, while upholstered furniture will be taxed at 30%. Imported heavy trucks will see a 25% tariff. The new trade measures are set to take effect on October 1.

Imported Drug Tariffs Coming

100% tariff on brand-name or patented drugs from overseas

Tariff exempts drugmakers building U.S. manufacturing facilities

Policy aims to boost domestic production and strengthen medical supply chains

The White House is also targeting the pharmaceutical industry with a massive new tariff.

Starting next month, expect to pay more for some prescription drugs as imported brand-name or patented drugs will face a 100% tariff. President Trump said the measure is designed to encourage drug companies to expand U.S. manufacturing and reduce dependence on foreign supply chains. Generic medicines will not be affected.

Stamp Prices Stay Put

USPS announces no price hike in January

First-class stamps will remain at 78 cents

Price freeze expected until mid-2026

The U.S. Postal Service is giving customers a little relief heading into the new year. Officials announced prices for market-dominant products, including first-class mail, will not increase in January. That means a first-class stamp will remain at 78 cents until at least mid-2026.

National Pancake Day

Cracker Barrel offering $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes

Deal available at all 660 locations nationwide

Promotion comes after earlier logo change controversy

Cracker Barrel is celebrating National Pancake Day with a big deal for customers: $5 all-you-can-eat pancakes at every one of its 660 restaurants.

The promotion comes as the chain looks to rebound from a drop in visitors earlier this year following backlash to a logo change. Officials say that incident caused an 8% decline in customer traffic.

That’s your Sunrise rundown for today. Thank you for joining us this Fri-Yay as we wrap up another week together.

As always, stay safe, stay curious, and stay kind.

We’ll see you Monday.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann