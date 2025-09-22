6 Things to Know: Ford recall, Weekend arrests for reckless driving

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning Coastal Bend! We’re Bryan and Michelle Hofmann, your KRIS 6 News Sunrise anchors.

Autism Announcement

President Donald Trump to make a major announcement today about autism

Reports suggest a possible link between autism and Tylenol use during pregnancy

Trump previewed the announcement during Charlie Kirk’s memorial service

President Donald Trump says he will make a major announcement today about autism. The president gave a preview at Charlie Kirk’s memorial on Sunday.

Reports say today’s announcement is expected to link the development of autism in children with use of the pain reliever Tylenol during pregnancy.

UN General Assembly

Trump attending the UN General Assembly in New York today

Gathering marks the group’s 80th anniversary amid wars in Ukraine and Gaza

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address virtually after visa revoked

President Donald Trump will be in New York today for the UN General Assembly. The gathering marks the group’s 80th anniversary and comes amid wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

On Friday, the assembly voted to allow Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to address the gathering by video. Abbas had hoped to attend in person before the U.S. revoked his visa last month. The Trump administration says it’s opposed to a two-state solution, arguing it has emboldened Hamas.

Google Hearing

Google back in court today for antitrust remedies phase

DOJ wants Google to sell parts of its ad technology business

Google plans to appeal ruling that found it held an illegal monopoly

Google will be back in court today for the “remedies phase” of the Justice Department’s antitrust case. The government is asking a judge to order Google to sell parts of its advertising technology business.

An earlier ruling found Google had an illegal monopoly in online advertising markets. Google says it will appeal the decision and argues the Justice Department’s proposed remedies go too far. The company wants to keep its ad business together but make it more compatible with competitors.

Ford Recall

Ford recalling more than 100,000 Taurus sedans, model years 2016–2019

Faulty door trims may detach while driving, creating road hazards

No crashes or injuries reported; dealers to fix issue free of charge

Ford is recalling more than 100,000 sedans over faulty door trims that could become road hazards. The recall affects Ford Taurus model years 2016 to 2019.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the front door trims may come off while driving. So far, the company has received more than 450 warranty claims but reports no crashes or injuries. Dealers will inspect the vehicles and replace the trim free of charge.

Weekend Arrests

Corpus Christi police arrested seven drivers over the weekend

Charges include reckless driving and illegal street racing

Vehicles were impounded following the arrests

The Corpus Christi Police Department continues to crack down on reckless driving. Officers made seven arrests over the weekend.

The drivers were observed either driving recklessly or racing in various locations such as Water Street, Ocean Drive, Shoreline Boulevard and Ennis Joslin. They now face various charges, and all vehicles were impounded.

Skate Park Closed

Cole Park Skate Park remains closed for repairs through September 26

Maintenance includes concrete repairs and smoothing skating surfaces

Visitors can still enjoy other park amenities or head to Wranosky or West Guth parks

Cole Park Skate Park is still closed for repairs. The park itself remains open for visitors to use other amenities such as the pier, plaza, Play-for-All Playground, walking trail, and amphitheater. If you’re visiting, be aware of signage and temporary barriers at the work site. Maintenance for the skate park includes repairing damaged concrete and smoothing certain areas.

In the meantime, skaters are encouraged to visit either Wranosky Park at 422 Graham Road or the West Guth Skate Park at 9700 Up River Road. The work is expected to be completed by September 26.

