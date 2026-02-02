CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Monday morning, Coastal Bend Friends! We are Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann giving you the news you need to know as you head out the door.

This morning, a five-year-old boy and his father are back in Minneapolis after being released from federal custody. Federal officials are responding to a confirmed measles case at an immigration center in Texas. We also have results from a key congressional runoff election here in the Lone Star State, changes coming to the Kennedy Center in Washington, a product recall you should know about, and how you can celebrate Black History Month right here in Corpus Christi.

6 Things to Know: Five-year-old Liam Ramos released, Kennedy Center renovation announcement

Five-year-old Liam Ramos released



A federal judge ordered Liam Ramos and his father released.

They were detained for more than a week.

Their immigration case is still moving through the courts.

Five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos and his father are back in Minneapolis after being released from federal custody. A federal judge ordered their release as their immigration case proceeds through the courts. The pair had been detained for more than a week after immigration agents took them from their suburban Minneapolis driveway. The detention of the preschooler has fueled mounting outrage over the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown in Minneapolis.

Measles case confirmed at Dilley immigration center



A measles case was identified Friday.

Exposed detainees have been quarantined.

Medical staff are monitoring those at the facility.

Federal immigration officials are taking emergency action after a confirmed case of measles at the Dilley Immigration Center. The case was identified Friday at the facility, which houses parents and children taken into federal custody for alleged immigration violations. A DHS spokesperson says ICE Health Services Corps immediately moved to contain the outbreak. Anyone believed to have come into contact with the infected detainees has been quarantined, and medical staff are closely monitoring those held at the center.

Christian Menefee wins Texas runoff



Menefee won the special election in Texas’ 18th District.

The seat was vacant after the death of Representative Sylvester Turner.

His victory narrows the Republican majority in the House.

Democrat Christian Menefee has won the special election runoff in Texas’ 18th Congressional District. Menefee defeated former Houston City Councilmember Amanda Edwards, who is also a Democrat. The seat has been empty since last March following the death of Representative Sylvester Turner. Menefee’s win narrows House Speaker Mike Johnson’s already thin Republican majority. Once he is sworn in, Republicans will be able to lose only one vote on party-line measures. Attention now turns to March, when a primary for the next full term will take place under newly drawn district lines.

Kennedy Center renovation announcement



The Kennedy Center could close for two years.

The tentative closure date is July 4th.

The move is pending board approval.

The Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., could close for two years for renovations. President Donald Trump made the announcement Sunday on social media. He said the tentative closure date would be July 4th, coinciding with the 250th anniversary of the nation’s founding. The move is pending approval from the Kennedy Center’s board, whose members were appointed by the president. Nearly two months ago, the board voted to rename the arts institution the Trump Kennedy Center.

Organic "moringa" capsules recalled



The recall is due to possible Salmonella contamination.

No illnesses have been reported.

Distribution has been suspended.

Why Not Natural is recalling bottles of its "Organic Moringa Green Superfood capsules." The voluntary recall is due to potential Salmonella contamination. No illnesses have been reported. The company has suspended distribution and production of the product while investigators look into the matter. More information is available at fda.gov.

Black History Month Monday Morning Movies



The series kicks off today at 11 a.m.

It will feature films highlighting courage and barrier-breaking.

No reservations are required.

You can celebrate Black History Month with a free movie at the Corpus Christi Public Library. The Monday Morning Movies series begins today at 11 a.m. at the Dr. Clotilde P. Garcia Public Library with a showing of The Great Debaters. The series highlights stories of courage and breaking barriers. No reservations are needed. The next Monday movie is scheduled for February 16th.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann