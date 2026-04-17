6 Things to Know: Federal judge orders pause on White House ballroom, Bob Hall Pier to close next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday, Coastal Bend Friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here, and we are closing out the workweek with a mix of major national headlines and important updates here at home. From a tragic murder-suicide involving a former lieutenant governor to a federal judge halting construction at the White House and several local events happening across the Coastal Bend today, we have everything you need to start your morning.

Former Virginia lieutenant governor dies in apparent murder-suicide



Justin Fairfax and his wife found dead in their home

Police say it stemmed from a domestic dispute amid divorce proceedings

Couple’s teenage child called 911

Authorities say former Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax is dead following an apparent murder-suicide. Investigators believe Fairfax shot his wife before turning the gun on himself early Thursday morning. Police say the incident appears to have stemmed from a domestic dispute during what they described as a complicated divorce. The couple’s two teenage children were inside the home at the time, and one of them called 911. Fairfax served as Virginia’s lieutenant governor from 2018 to 2022.

Federal judge orders pause on White House ballroom project



Federal judge blocks new ballroom construction at the White House

Ruling cites lack of congressional approval

Work on underground bunker can continue

A federal judge has ordered President Donald Trump to pause construction on a new ballroom at the White House.

The judge ruled the project is unlawful because it has not been approved by Congress, rejecting the administration’s argument that the ballroom is necessary for national security. The order will take effect in one week. However, construction on an underground bunker tied to the project is still allowed to continue. The Trump Administration has criticized the ruling, calling it politically motivated.

Honda recalls hundreds of thousands of minivans over airbag concerns



Honda recalls more than 440,000 Odyssey minivans

Models from 2018 to 2022 impacted

Airbags could deploy unexpectedly

Honda is recalling more than 440,000 Odyssey minivans due to a potential airbag defect. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the issue could cause airbags to deploy without warning, increasing the risk of injury. The recall affects models from 2018 through 2022. Owners are urged to take their vehicles to a dealership, where repairs will be made at no cost.

Acting ICE director stepping down



Todd Lyons stepping down May 31

Oversaw Trump Administration's deportation efforts

Departure follows testimony on deaths in custody

The acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement is stepping down. Todd Lyons will leave his position on May 31. He had been overseeing the Trump Administration’s mass deportation agenda. Lyons testified before lawmakers Thursday regarding deaths in ICE custody shortly before his departure was announced. Officials have not given a reason for his exit, and it remains unclear who will replace him.

Upbring hosting free preschool application event



Free enrollment event happening today in Corpus Christi

Open to children up to five years old

Hiring opportunities also available

Families in the Coastal Bend can take advantage of a free preschool application event today. Upbring Head Start is hosting the event from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Coastal Bend Food Bank. Parents can enroll children up to five years old for the upcoming school year. Attendees should bring identification along with proof of residency and income. The organization is also hiring educators during the event.

Bob Hall Pier to partially close next week



Partial closure scheduled for Tuesday

Crews reinforcing concrete at the end of the pier

Full reopening expected Wednesday

If you are planning a trip to the coast next week, there is a heads up for you. The newly reopened Bob Hall Pier will partially close on Tuesday from 5 a.m. until midnight. Crews will be reinforcing the concrete surface at the end of the pier. Barricades and caution tape will be in place during the work. The pier is expected to fully reopen by Wednesday.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann