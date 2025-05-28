CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend! Sunrise Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with your 6 Things to Know before heading out the door.

We’re keeping an eye on the weather today as thunderstorms move across the area, bringing the potential for hail and heavy rain in some neighborhoods. Make sure to have a backup plan if you’re heading out this afternoon, and don’t forget you can always stay up to date on the hour-by-hour forecast right here on KRISTV.com

6 THINGS TO KNOW: Federal Judge clears DOGE Treasury Access, Fire closes TAMUK Student Union, Gambling investigation leads to arrest

Federal Judge Clears DOGE Treasury Access

Elon Musk-backed efficiency team approved

Will access private Treasury payment systems

Training will be required

A federal judge has ruled that the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, can move forward with plans to access Treasury payment systems containing sensitive information for millions of Americans. The team, backed by Elon Musk and supported under the Trump administration, was challenged by a coalition of 19 states with Democratic attorneys general. The judge stated those states did not object, as long as the DOGE team receives proper training before gaining access.

Ingleside Shooting: Officer on Leave

CCISD officer on unpaid administrative leave

54-year-old Albert Howie killed

Love triangle may be motive

A CCISD police officer is on unpaid leave following a deadly shooting that Ingleside Police say may have involved a love triangle.

It happened Monday morning at a home on Capehart, where officers found 54-year-old Albert Howie dead. Shortly after, officers responded to a separate call and found 29-year-old Ashley Transmeier unconscious in a vehicle after reportedly taking narcotics. She was hospitalized, then booked on murder charges.

Gambling Investigation Leads to Arrest

Eric Tunchez accused of running illegal game room

Operation involved undercover visits, cash payouts

Charges filed under Texas gambling laws

An arrest affidavit reveals that Eric Tunchez, listed as the owner of the Lucky Panda Game Room on Ayers, is facing charges after a months-long investigation into illegal gambling. Undercover officers documented activities and received cash payouts on multiple visits. Court records state Tunchez operated the business “with the intent to participate in a combination” that violated state gambling laws. Jessica Perez, who reportedly handled transactions, is listed as a co-defendant.

Fire Closes TAMUK Student Union

A&M-Kingsville’s Memorial Student Union damaged

Fire affected second floor west wing

Offices and services temporarily relocated

A fire on Sunday has shut down the Student Union Building at A&M Kingsville until further notice. It caused significant damage to the second floor’s west wing, impacting retail dining, catering services, and the bookstore. Admissions and the Welcome Center are now located in Eckhardt Hall, while Student Business Services and Financial Aid have moved to the Dining Hall’s second floor.

Road Work in Robstown

SH-44 resurfacing begins today

Work hours 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with one lane open

$9M project through November

Heads up if you travel through Robstown — TxDOT begins resurfacing State Highway 44 today.

-Phase 1 stretches from US 77/I-69 to FM 1694 and should finish by the end of July.

-Phase 2 begins in August, covering US 77/I-69 to Concho Street, with completion expected by early November.

Work will happen daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., with only one lane open at a time.

Local Speller Advances in National Bee

Baker Middle School’s Isaac Cancio heads to semifinals

14-year-old among 200+ national contestants

Finals take place Thursday

Big shoutout to Isaac Cancio, an 8th grader from Baker Middle School, who’s made it through the first two rounds of the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.!

Isaac is representing the Coastal Bend in a field of more than 200 spellers from across the country. Semifinals and quarterfinals are happening today, and the finals are Thursday. We’re all rooting for you, Isaac — good luck!

That’s your 6 Things to Know for today. Stay weather-aware out there, stay safe, and as always stay kind. We’ll see you back here tomorrow morning.

—Bryan and Michelle Hofmann

