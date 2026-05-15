CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Friday morning, Coastal Bend friends, and happy start to the weekend! Bryan and Michelle Hofmann here with you on KRIS 6 News Sunrise.

We are wrapping up the workweek with several important stories to help you stay informed and ready for the days ahead. The legal battle involving Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is returning to federal court here at home. The City of Corpus Christi will hold its weekly water briefing as concerns about drought and conservation continue. Thousands of runners are preparing for the iconic Beach to Bay Relay Marathon. We are also following major national headlines involving the leadership change at the Federal Reserve System, a court hearing over Florida's congressional maps, and the expected release of Pope Leo XIV's first encyclical.

Here is what we are covering on KRIS 6 News Sunrise for Friday, May 15.

6 Things to Know: Federal court hearing set in mayor removal case, Kevin Warsh new Federal Reserve chair

Federal court hearing set in mayor removal case



Mayor Paulette Guajardo is seeking to block removal proceedings.

She argues the citizen petition process violates her constitutional rights.

A hearing is scheduled for Monday afternoon in Corpus Christi.

The legal battle over the future of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo is coming back to the Coastal Bend. A federal court hearing that was initially expected to take place in Houston will now be held in Corpus Christi. Mayor Guajardo is asking a judge to stop removal proceedings initiated through a citizen petition. She argues the process violates her rights and has denied any wrongdoing. The mayor does not face any criminal charges. The hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the United States District Court in Corpus Christi.

City to provide weekly water briefing



City Manager Peter Zanoni will deliver the latest update at 10 a.m.

Officials continue developing a water curtailment plan.

KRIS 6 will stream the briefing live on KRIS-TV.com.

The City of Corpus Christi will hold its weekly water briefing later this morning as officials continue working on plans to address the ongoing drought. City Manager Peter Zanoni is expected to provide updates on conservation efforts and potential water curtailment measures. The briefing begins at 10 a.m., and KRIS 6 will stream it live on the station's website.

Beach to Bay packet pickup begins today



Packet pickup starts at 9 a.m. at the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Dugan Wellness Center.

Shuttle parking will be available at several locations.

The first leg of the race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Beach to Bay Relay Marathon is almost here, and teams can pick up their race packets beginning this morning. Packet pickup starts at 9 a.m. at the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Dugan Wellness Center. Teams will be organized alphabetically by the captain's last name, and the person picking up the packet will need the team's bib number. Additional parking and shuttle service will be available, including at the former Sunrise Mall and First Baptist Church of Corpus Christi on Ocean Drive. The race begins at 7 a.m. Saturday near Access Road 5 and will wind through North Padre Island, Flour Bluff and Naval Air Station Corpus Christi before finishing near Swantner Park.

Kevin Warsh begins as new Federal Reserve chair



Friday is Jerome Powell's final day as chair of the Federal Reserve.

Kevin Warsh was confirmed by the Senate with 54 votes.

Analysts will be watching to see how independently he leads the central bank.

Friday marks the final day of Jerome Powell's tenure as chairman of the Federal Reserve. The Senate has confirmed Kevin Warsh as his successor. President Donald Trump originally appointed Powell in 2017, but the two have had a contentious relationship in recent years. Many view Warsh as a Trump ally, while others note his past positions could possibly suggest he may chart his own course as head of the nation's central bank.

Florida court hearing focuses on congressional maps



Voting rights advocates are seeking to block Florida's newly redrawn maps.

Republicans could gain up to four additional seats if the maps stand.

The case is part of a broader national redistricting battle.

The national debate over congressional redistricting returns to court today in Florida. A voting rights group is asking a judge to block newly redrawn congressional maps that could benefit Republicans in the next election cycle and did not ask the voters for this change like California did. If the maps remain in place, they could give the GOP as many as four additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Pope Leo XIV may release first encyclical



Pope Leo XIV is expected to address the ethical challenges of artificial intelligence.

The document would be his first encyclical as pope.

The timing coincides with a major anniversary in Catholic social teaching.

Pope Leo XIV is expected to release his first encyclical as early as today. An encyclical is a formal pastoral letter written by the pope to bishops and Catholics around the world. According to reports, the document is expected to focus on the moral and ethical implications of artificial intelligence. If released today, it would come 135 years after Pope Leo XIII issued Rerum Novarum, the landmark encyclical that addressed the condition of workers during the Industrial Revolution.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns. As always, stay safe, stay curious and stay kind.

We will see you bright and early Monday morning. -Bryan and Michelle Hofmann