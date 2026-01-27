CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning, Coastal Bend Friends! Anchors Bryan and Michelle Hofmann are helping you start your day. We are still seeing freezing temperatures across the Coastal Bend this morning, but conditions are expected to warm up later today.

As you head out the door, we are tracking major developments out of Minnesota involving federal agents, upcoming congressional testimony on immigration enforcement, new tariffs announced by President Trump, a closely watched social media trial, a nationwide product recall, and a major change for Southwest Airlines travelers.

6 Things to Know: Federal agents expected to leave Minneapolis, Trump announces new tariffs on South Korea

Federal agents expected to leave Minneapolis

• Border Patrol commander Bovino to leave Minneapolis

• Federal presence expected to scale back

• Local leaders calling for de-escalation

Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and federal agents are expected to leave Minneapolis as soon as today, according to multiple sources.

Bovino played a central role in the Department of Homeland Security’s Operation Metro Surge, which sparked widespread protests following two fatal shootings involving federal agents. Customs and Border Protection also plans to reduce the number of agents in the city this week as President Trump names a new enforcement point person and local leaders push for de-escalation.

Kristi Noem to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee

• High-stakes immigration enforcement hearing

• Lawmakers seeking answers from DHS

• Independent investigation being discussed

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 3.

What began as routine oversight has evolved into a high-profile hearing, with lawmakers expected to question Noem about federal immigration enforcement practices and public trust.

Some Republicans, including Senator Thom Tillis, are calling for an independent investigation. Noem’s testimony could shape how DHS responds to growing scrutiny.

Trump announces new tariffs on South Korea

• Tariffs raised to 25 percent

• Auto, lumber, and pharmaceutical industries impacted

• Timing of enforcement remains unclear

President Donald Trump has announced plans to raise tariffs on certain goods from South Korea. In a social media post, Trump said tariffs on South Korea’s auto, lumber, and pharmaceutical industries will increase from 15 to 25%.

The president cited South Korea’s failure to pass a new trade agreement with the United States, though it remains unclear whether the tariffs have already gone into effect.

Jury trial begins over social media and teen mental health

• Lawsuit targets TikTok, Meta, and YouTube

• Claims algorithms fueled addiction

• Case could impact hundreds of lawsuits

A jury trial is expected to begin today, focusing on social media’s role in teen mental health. A 19 year old plaintiff alleges TikTok, Meta, and YouTube intentionally designed addictive algorithms that harmed her mental health and led to self harm and suicidal thoughts.

The case is being treated as a bellwether for hundreds of similar lawsuits, with top executives, including Mark Zuckerberg, expected to testify.

Academy Sports issues nationwide chair recall

• More than 35,000 chairs affected

• Risk of leg failure and injury

• Full refunds available

Academy Sports and Outdoors has issued a nationwide recall for more than 35,000 Magellan-branded Odyssey rocker chairs.

The company says the chair legs can break, creating a fall and injury hazard. The recall affects chairs manufactured in July and August of 2025. Customers are urged to stop using the chairs immediately and return them to any Academy Sports and Outdoors store for a full refund or contact customer service for a free mail return.

Southwest Airlines ends free open seating

• Assigned seating begins today

• Paid seat selection now available

• Boarding process shifting to groups

Southwest Airlines is officially ending its free open seating policy starting today. Passengers can now pay to select seats in advance, including options with extra legroom, while other travelers will be assigned seats at check-in.

The airline is moving away from its first-come, first-board system to group boarding, similar to other major carriers.

Thank you for waking up with the Hofmanns.

With freezing temperatures still impacting the morning commute, be sure to bundle up and allow extra time before heading out, even as conditions improve later today.

We will see you bright and early tomorrow morning.

-Bryan and Michelle Hofmann