6 THINGS TO KNOW: FDA to phase out synthetic food dyes, CCISD Teacher job fair, Buc Days Parade

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Morning from your Sunrise Anchors Bryan & Michelle Hofmann!

We hope your Wednesday is off to a bright start! Whether you're catching up with us over coffee or scrolling through on your lunch break, we’ve got the six top headlines you need to know today.

From changes coming to the food industry to one unforgettable Buc Days celebration, here’s what’s happening around the Coastal Bend and beyond:

1. FDA to Phase Out Synthetic Food Dyes

FDA to phase out petroleum-based synthetic dyes in U.S. food

Dyes found in candy, cereal, drinks, and even some medicine

Announcement made by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Health effects of food dyes remain uncertain

This could be the beginning of a big shift in what we see on store shelves. The FDA is planning to phase out synthetic petroleum-based food dyes, which are currently used in everything from colorful candies to cereals and even some medications.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary made the announcement Tuesday. While the science on the long-term effects of these dyes is still inconclusive, the move is a step toward transparency and cleaner labels for consumers.

2. Mathis Softball Coach Turns Herself In After Game Fight

Coach Briana Cruz turned herself in after warrant issued

Incident involved physical altercation with a Taft player

Coach’s mother also arrested after fighting with fan

Both school districts are conducting investigations

It was a scene no one expected at a high school softball game. Mathis Coach Briana Cruz turned herself in after a warrant was issued following a physical altercation at last week’s Mathis vs. Taft game. Video shows Cruz grabbing a player during the incident.

Her mother, Beverly DeLeon, was also arrested for a separate fight with a fan. Both school districts are investigating the incident.

3. Memorial Mass for Pope Francis Held Tonight in Corpus Christi

Mass and novena begin at 6:30 PM at Corpus Christi Cathedral

Located at 505 North Upper Broadway

Service will be posted on the Diocese website afterward

Pope Francis' funeral is Saturday at the Vatican

Tonight, the community will come together to honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis with a Memorial Mass at the Corpus Christi Cathedral. The evening will begin with a novena at 6:30 PM, followed by Mass.

For those unable to attend, the Diocese will post the full service online. The Pope’s funeral will be held this Saturday morning at the Vatican, and we know many hearts will be tuned in around the world.

4. CCISD Teacher Job Fair This Saturday

Job fair is Saturday, April 26th from 9 AM to Noon

Held at Mary Carroll High School on Saratoga Blvd

CCISD hiring teachers and coaches for all grades

Bring multiple copies of your resume

If you’ve ever thought about becoming an educator—or know someone who has—CCISD wants to meet you! The district is hosting a Teacher Job Fair this Saturday at Mary Carroll High School from 9 AM to Noon.

They’re hiring teachers and coaches for all subjects and grade levels. Be sure to bring multiple copies of your resume and come dressed to impress. The school is located at 3202 Saratoga Boulevard.

5. Spend the Night with Ghosts on the USS Lexington

"Blue Ghost Paranormal" event is May 16–17

Hands-on ghost hunting experience with experts

Overnight stay includes a Saturday morning tour of the ship

Tickets: $100 for members, $125 for non-members

Looking for a unique way to spend the night? The USS Lexington is offering a chillingly fun overnight adventure with their Blue Ghost Paranormal Investigation, happening May 16–17.

You’ll get hands-on training from real paranormal investigators and a guided tour of the historic ship the next morning. Tickets are $100 for museum members and $125 for non-members. Head to KRISTV.com for more info—if you dare!

6. Watch the Buc Days Parade Live with Bryan & Michelle!

Buc Days Night Parade airs this Saturday

Bryan and Michelle will host the stadium show

Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber joins the coverage

Watch on KRIS 6 or stream live at KRISTV.com

We are so excited to bring you the Buc Days Night Parade this Saturday night! Michelle and I will be co-hosting the parade live from the stadium, and we’ll be joined by Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber for a fun and festive night.

If you can’t make it downtown, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered. Tune in to KRIS 6 at 7 PM or catch the livestream onKRISTV.com. It’s going to be one heck of a show!

That wraps up your six things for today!

Stay kind, stay curious,

Bryan & Michelle Hofmann

